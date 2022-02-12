salary and perks of Gov state bank , reza baqir

while pakistani nation gets crushed under inflation and making ends meet, here is the salary /compensation of Mr reza baqir, our autonomous state bank czar , sorry , governer
source
https://www.express.com.pk/epaper/PoPupwindow.aspx?newsID=1109024358&Issue=NP_LHE&Date=20220212
---------------
from the above link
1 . monthly salary = 25 lacs ( annually 10 percent increase)
2 . furnished house + 2 cars w driver ( all maintenance of house on state expense )
3. 600 litre petrol per month
( to give an idea, the fuel allowance for armed force brigadier staff car is = 80 liters/mon , this 80 liters is more than enough for home-office , office -home commute, staff car is strictly for officer use and any misuse/abuse by family is reported to authorities , action taken as well)
4 . FOUR x domestic servants
5 . 75 Percent fees of kids school on state expense . ( bc salary kam hai pehlay hi ?)
6 . house security - surveillance + guards + domestic servants paid by state
7. the czar, sorry , governor is allowed 3 days off every month ,
other perks like air travel , club membership = also borne by state
-----------
even PM doesn't get these perks ,
@AZ1
still paying taxes ?
Last edited: