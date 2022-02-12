What's new

salary and perks of Gov state bank , reza baqir

while pakistani nation gets crushed under inflation and making ends meet, here is the salary /compensation of Mr reza baqir, our autonomous state bank czar , sorry , governer

source

https://www.express.com.pk/epaper/PoPupwindow.aspx?newsID=1109024358&Issue=NP_LHE&Date=20220212

---------------



from the above link



1 . monthly salary = 25 lacs ( annually 10 percent increase)

2 . furnished house + 2 cars w driver ( all maintenance of house on state expense )

3. 600 litre petrol per month

( to give an idea, the fuel allowance for armed force brigadier staff car is = 80 liters/mon , this 80 liters is more than enough for home-office , office -home commute, staff car is strictly for officer use and any misuse/abuse by family is reported to authorities , action taken as well)

4 . FOUR x domestic servants

5 . 75 Percent fees of kids school on state expense . ( bc salary kam hai pehlay hi ?)

6 . house security - surveillance + guards + domestic servants paid by state

7. the czar, sorry , governor is allowed 3 days off every month ,





other perks like air travel , club membership = also borne by state



-----------

even PM doesn't get these perks ,

@AZ1

still paying taxes ?
 
There's only 1 Governor of State Bank in Pakistan. So not a big deal. Tum kya chahty ho k 20000 maheeny pr rakhain?
 
b.s

there is also 1 army chief and 1 PM

PM khan ki salary pata hai ?

brace yourself

PTI fanboys about to flood this thread - will justify this expense from the exchequer !
 
Ex president also having to good perks, judges never deliver justice yet enjoying perks.

If i dont pay my income tax, some other salary person will have to bear my burden and i will be answerable to it.
 
There is only one direct finance division
There is only one chief of army staff
There is only one head PIA
There is only one dg planning commission
There is only one director fwo
There is only one dg nca
There is only one bla and bla
Combine only their salaries. And then salaries of just below them.

IMF se loan lyker Pakistan in logon ki salaries dyta Hai.
 
kisi aik ki bhi salary kum karo ge wo court jayega aur judge allow kareyga because

ISLAMABAD: The salaries of 134 Supreme Court and high court judges can reach up to Rs159 million a month, besides assigned chauffer driven cars, 500 litres of fuel and Rs65,000 or above as house rent, wrote Law and Justice Minister Zahid Hamid to the Senate in reply to a question from Senator Karim Ahmed Khawaja.

High courts

The document further stated that high court chief justices receive Rs784,608 per month as salary and an additional Rs296,477 as their superior judicial allowance and Rs65,000 as house rent if official residence is not provided.

There are five chief justices, including the one for Gilgit Baltistan and they collectively draw Rs6.48 million per month.

Similarly judges in the high court draw up to Rs754,432 per month as salary, Rs296,477 as superior judicial allowance and are compensated if official residence is not provided.

tribune.com.pk

Pakistan’s top judge makes Rs8.9 million annual salary | The Express Tribune

Law minister updates senators on salaries and allowances of top court judges.
tribune.com.pk tribune.com.pk

@blueazure
 

