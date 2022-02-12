salary and perks of Gov state bank , reza baqir

while pakistani nation gets crushed under inflation and making ends meet, here is the salary /compensation of Mr reza baqir,source---------------from the above link1 . monthly salary = 25 lacs ( annually 10 percent increase)2 . furnished house + 2 cars w driver ( all maintenance of house on state expense )3.litre petrol per month( to give an idea, the fuel allowance for armed force brigadier staff car is =liters/mon , thisliters is more than enough for home-office , office -home commute,and any misuse/abuse by family is reported to authorities , action taken as well)4 . FOUR x domestic servants5 . 75 Percent fees of kids school on state expense . ( bc salary kam hai pehlay hi ?)6 . house security - surveillance + guards + domestic servants paid by state7. the czar, sorry , governor is allowed 3 days off every month ,other perks like air travel , club membership = also borne by state-----------even PM doesn't get these perks ,still paying taxes ?