Salami Tactics: PPP disrupting things covertly in Sindh as Pakistan is busy elsewhere

Hello!Hope you all are having nice weekend!Much has been going on in the country - especially in Punjab and KPK. Country is facing new realities and is trying to adjust in it.As we all know - Mayor Karachi's election is about to be held on 15th June. Jamat and PTI were expected to form an alliance but after recent developments as PTI gets cut down to size - PPP is hoping to give a nasty surprise to everyone. She is aiming to get her mayor in KarachiKarachi never elected PPP's mayor and for right reasons for decades. Establishment also prevented PPP as it could literally change the whole dynamics in Sindh province.But now, as MQM is not contesting and PTI getting battered - Jamat Islami is the only one trying to stop PPP from doing what never has been done since decades.PPP is feeling a power vacuum and sensing that establishment is too busy elsewhere to concentrate on Sindh.If PPP gets succeed and overturn the whole balance of power - then expect the unexpected.Mustafa Kamal, an astute political observer and political party member, raised an alarm bell earlier few months.Also, a very interesting and bizarre thing happened recently few days ago...Don't you guys feel bit odd and bizarre? It is one thing to celebrate your things on your own soil - but on foreign soil? I feel and sense trouble and this has all PPP written over it.PPP feels there is no one to challenge her in Sindh and ground is wide and open. She is flexing her muscles covertly and overtly as well.Should I expect trouble in Sindh due to PPP shenanigans? I think - Yes.Have a nice day, people.