SalamAir flies Pakistan’s skies

ions from Sialkot, Al-Balushi says it is a major export city of Punjab and which has remained an under-served destination. “We saw a promising development there and this has proven very successful.” By starting flights from Sialkot, SalamAir is not only targeting the business community of one city, but of the entire ‘export triangle’ (Gujrat, Gujranwala and Sialkot), which manufactures and exports ceramics, cutlery, gloves, leather garments, sports goods, sportswear and surgical tools. Apart from SalamAir, five other international airlines operate direct passenger and cargo flights from Sialkot Airport including Air Arabia, Emirates, Etihad Airways, Fly Dubai and Qatar Airways.