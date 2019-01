A lot of people make the claim that Salafism is an evil warped version of Islam that is foreign to the Indus.I'll ignore the first point since others have spoken of it (and because religious discussions are not allowed on this forum), but I am going to focus on the latter. Because it's not true. Salafism itself comes from the Indus.Most people trace Salafism's roots to Muhammad Ibn Abdul Wahab's 17th century movement, and this is correct. But what many don't know is that Muhammad Ibn Abdul Wahab was taught by a Muslim scholar from the Indus (Sindh specifically), who was called Muhammad Hayat As Sindhi.That makes Salafism much more Pakistani than, say, the Hanafi mazhab which many Pakistanis follow (since it was founded by Imam Abu Hanifa, who was an Afghan Persian).So to use the argument of Salafism being foreign to Pakistan is an erroneous one, and any Muslims who are also Indus patriots should become Salafis, if they insist on Indus-centrism. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Muhammad_Hayyat_ibn_Ibrahim_al-Sindhi (you can check the cited sources for yourselves)