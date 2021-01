Saladin & the 3rd Crusade - Horns of Hattin - Extra History - #1

Malik Alpha said: Bro you should read about the Safavid dynasty. They literally did Karbala with Sunnis and converted them to Shias(The sole reason why Iran is Shia today) but hey Sunnis are bad. Click to expand...

gangsta_rap said: He wasn't a good military leader. Baybars and the like were much better and more successful. Click to expand...

This video is a bit misinformation. The Safavid themselves were Sunni and the population of Iran were also sunni but what happened in 1602 is that the Sultan converted then he forced the populations to convert to shism that is how it happened. It was quite recent which means the Farsis did assist in all the muslim expansions until they became shia because being Shia didn't allow adventures they were more occupied in shrines and tombs. They became weak and lost influence in the islamic world were they previously had influence and a say in the geopolitics. At that point 2nd Islamic golden age had around like 100 years left before it started to fade away slowly. At that point Islam has been thru two golden ages and the Farsis played their part.Yes. Baybars had more success on the battlefield but Saladin faced all of Europe alone with 200.000 forces while they were in the 1-million range with Richard Lion heart he stopped their advance after Richard no real big or serious crusade came they lost all appetite which lead to good junk of Europe being conquered in the years later