Sakut-e-Dhaka 16 December 1971

Yahyakhan, ZA bhutto, Sheikh Mujeeb, Indira gandhi and Gen Niazi all were equally responsible for the innocent loss of lives of millions of civilians and army personnels making it the bloodiest war in the history of Pakistan.Indians were desperate for the answer they wanted to give in 1965 and our rulers gave them the right moment to strike.We were so immersed in our racial superiority that still some PDF members are shining example of that.This tragedy was a collective failure of our nations civilian, military and judicial authorities of Pakistan.If east pakistan want much of importance our army, navy and airforce had not risk that much.If you think that we are better off with them yes you are but the point do we learn from our mistakes, no we dont.