Sako TRG M10 Rifles for NYPD Emergency Service Unit​

Born from the needs of US special operation forces, the M10 is Sako’s latest iteration of its legendary TRG family, offering mission specific configurability and true multi-role capability in a single weapon system. It is a bolt-action, manually operated, magazine-fed, sniper weapon that can be set-up in hundreds of configurations due to it modular design and integrability with after-market components. Providing sub-MOA out-of-the-box accuracy from its cold hammer forged stainless steel barrel, the rifle features a precise yet robust two stage trigger, completely adjustable in both pull-weight and position.