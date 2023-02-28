Sako TRG M10 Rifles for NYPD Emergency Service Unit​

Sako TRG M10 Rifles for NYPD Emergency Service UnitPosted 2 hours ago in Bolt Action, Daily News, MIL/LE, Rifles by Eric B with 3 Comments
Just a few days ago, it was announced that the Finnish Defence Forces were buying Sako TRG M10 Precision Rifles. Now Beretta USA, a member of the Beretta Defense Technologies alliance, has announced that the New York Police Department and its Emergency Service Unit (ESU) also bought several Sako TRG M10 multi-caliber sniper systems. The announcement doesn’t reveal which version or caliber(s) the department has chosen, but the picture above shows a black TRG M10, with the 20″, barrel, short fore-end configuration and the optional rear monopod. The rifle is crowned with a riflescope by Steiner (possibly the T6Xi 3-18×56 model), also a member of the Beretta group.
The TRG M10 is available in several different calibers including .308 Winchester, .300 Winchester Magnum, .338 Lapua Magnum, and .338 Norma Magnum. Magazine capacities are 10 rounds for .308 Win, 7 rounds for .300 Win Mag and 5 rounds for .338 Lapua Magnum. Here is a chart with the current configurations and calibers:
Source: Sako Ltd.
According to Sako Ltd’s website, the MSRP for the TRG M10 is $11,275.
Sako TRG M10 in Coyote Brown, with the 27″ long barrel
Here is the announcement from Beretta Defense Technologies in full:
Sako TRG M10 Rifles to NYPD Emergency Service Unit
Beretta USA, a member of the BDT – Beretta Defense Technologies alliance, announced the delivery to NYPD of several Sako TRG M10 multi-caliber sniper systems to support the mission of its Emergency Service Unit (ESU). Beretta USA will also provide armorer training.
“It has been a privilege to work with such an outstanding team of professionals to develop the best configuration for their needs”, said Stefano Itri, Vice President of International Sales & BDT USA, “Beretta USA is honored to support the NYPD in its critical mission to guarantee the daily safety of the New York City community for the coming years.”
“We are honored that the NYPD, the world renowned law enforcement agency, has selected our rifle to meet its exacting requirements”, said Raimo Karjalainen, CEO of Sako Ltd., manufacturer of the rifles, “the US market is extremely demanding, and we are proud that our products continue to excel in the service of its professionals”.
Born from the needs of US special operation forces, the M10 is Sako’s latest iteration of its legendary TRG family, offering mission specific configurability and true multi-role capability in a single weapon system. It is a bolt-action, manually operated, magazine-fed, sniper weapon that can be set-up in hundreds of configurations due to it modular design and integrability with after-market components. Providing sub-MOA out-of-the-box accuracy from its cold hammer forged stainless steel barrel, the rifle features a precise yet robust two stage trigger, completely adjustable in both pull-weight and position.
