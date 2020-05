Sakhalin-1 Consortium is contributing more than 18 million rubles (USD $255,000) to Sakhalin healthcare institutions in 2020

Oblast Children’s Hospital is receiving about 7.5 million rubles (USD $100,000) for equipment to aid patients with pneumonia.

About 7.5 million rubles (USD $100,000) is going to the Oncology Center to implement an early cancer detection project in Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk and other Sakhalin towns.

The Okha Central District Hospital is receiving 1.8 million rubles (USD $25,000) to purchase equipment to help with the coronavirus response, medicine storage and to process and store blood in the maternity unit and children’s clinic.

Nogliki Central District Hospital is receiving about 1.6 million rubles (USD $22,000) to purchase equipment for anti-cancer drugs and equip drugstores in Nogliki District villages.