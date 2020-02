quality thread...would contribute:first thoughts...Rajputs are an unprecedented bunch as they were an all cavalry warrior ethnic groups originating from agricultural civilizations...rather than from pure nomadic civilizations (which is what they had to face).....at any given time the whole of North India probably had at most 50,000 good war horses on hand..whereas the combined stable strength of the various nomadic confederacies from Afghanistan onwards till Mongolia would number in several million (probably even closer to 10 million) ....You can see a strange pattern even in the evolution of the Mongols ..As long as they were connected to the Eurasian steppes, they would just disappear to fight another day when the going got tough...This would mean the destruction of their enemies was a question of when rather than if...but later Mongols in Syria would just dismount from their horses and make a last stand when the goings got tough (getting inevitably wiped out in the process)You can see the same thing among rajputs too (them being part descendants of Parthians,Scythians,Kidarites,Alchon Huns who got cut off from extensive Centra Asian grasslands)another way of looking at this ...I divide the cavalry age in 3 parts starting from 400 AD (right about the dawn of the Huns as a force on the border of the Roman Empire) till 1881 AD (the last Central Asian Khanates being wiped out by the Russian Empire)400 AD to 900 AD: Rise of Nomadic Horselords ..still there was a chance in this age for non-nomadic civilizations to inflict crushing defeat on the steppe warlords900 AD to 1400 AD: Absolute high age of nomadic warfare...Genghis Khan,Mongol depredations and Tamer lane happned in this age1400 AD to 1900AD: slow but sure decline of the nomadic walords...especially after 1800 AD with the invention of explosive artillery shellsstrange suicidal Mongol tactics when they got cut off from the steppes:You can see the Mongol refusal to retreat even in Ain Jalut itself:These are my initial thoughts before i refine them