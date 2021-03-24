Saidpur-Virat Nagar air route with Nepal agreed The government has decided to open a commercial air route between Saidpur in Bangladesh and Virat Nagar in Nepal, foreign minister AK Abdul Momen said...

The government has decided to open a commercial air route between Saidpur in Bangladesh and Virat Nagar in Nepal, foreign minister AK Abdul Momen said on Tuesday.The government has also decided to assess the technical feasibility of using riverine routes by Nepal for exporting its goods through Chattogram, Mongla and Payra seaports in Bangladesh, he said at a press conference on the visit of Nepalese president Bidya Devi Bhandari to Bangladesh.The governments of Bangladesh and Nepal are at the final stage of signing a preferential trade agreement for facilitating trade between the two countries, Momen said.‘I hope it would be signed soon,’ he said.State minister for foreign affairs M Shahriar Alam and foreign secretary Masud Bin Momen, among others, were present on the occasion.Bangladesh and Nepal on Monday signed four memorandums of understanding, including one on setting up of an additional rail link in Rohanpur-Singhabad route for the transfer of goods between Bangladesh and Nepal through the Indian territory.The two countries now use the Biral-Radhikapur rail link for the transfer of goods through the Indian territory.Three other MoUs are on tourism, cultural exchanges and accessibility of products which require sanitary and phytosanitary documents.Nepalese president Bidya left Dhaka for Kathmandu on Tuesday after her two-day visit for joining the celebrations of the birth centenary of Bangladesh’s founding president Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the golden jubilee of the country’s independence.Bhutan’s prime minister Lotay Tshering reached Dhaka on Tuesday on a two-day official visit for joining the celebrations.He visited the National Martyrs’ Memorial in Savar and Bangabandhu Museum in Dhanmondi on Tuesday.Indian prime minister Narendra Modi is set to reach Dhaka on Friday on a two-day official visit.