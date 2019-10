Is this the Pak Sarzameen we brag about? We've the videos, damn recordings and confessions!!! TV per ganay bana ke kya ukhar lena hai jab shehri din dihary zibah hojaen socalleds Hasaas Idaray CTD ke hatho, the department bragged by 16yo Call of Duty fanboys at PDF. I'd never skip a chance to leave Pakistan tbh. What if my Child is targeted some day? The same cops or so-called Counter Terrorists are gonna get away. A Kafir in some other country can offer me better protection and justice

Click to expand...