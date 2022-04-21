What's new

Sahiwal Encounter Accused Rai Tahir Appointed DG FIA

ISLAMABAD – The PML-N government on Wednesday appointed Muhammad Tahir Rai as the new director-general of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

Change of regime is bringing in new faces in the administration as earlier top officials including the deputy commissioner and additional deputy commissioner were transferred.

Newly appointed Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb shared the details of the appointment during a media interaction in a post-cabinet meeting press conference. Federal cabinet led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif gave approval to the appointment of the new DG FIA, she said.


Rai has been appointed as the new face of the Federal Investigation Agency. He remained in coveted posts in his career and previously served as Balochistan Inspector General of Police and also led Counter Terrorism Department Punjab for nearly 6 years.

The senior cop was previously removed from his post as head of the CTD following the Sahiwal incident in which four persons, including three members of a family, were allegedly shot dead while three minor children were injured.

Federal govt appoints Tahir Rai new DG FIA, transfers Sanaullah Abbasi

ISLAMABAD – The PML-N government on Wednesday appointed Muhammad Tahir Rai as the new director-general of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).
