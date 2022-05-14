Sagittarius A* in pictures: The 1st photo of the Milky Way's monster black hole explained in images See the first photo of the Milky Way's black hole Sagittarius A* and how it was made.

An image of the supermassive black hole at the center of the Milky Way, a behemoth dubbed Sagittarius A*, revealed by the Event Horizon Telescope on May 12, 2022.



(Image credit: X-ray (Chandra), Radio (EHT), & IR (Hubble) )



