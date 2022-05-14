Hamartia Antidote
Sagittarius A* in pictures: The 1st photo of the Milky Way's monster black hole explained in images
See the first photo of the Milky Way's black hole Sagittarius A* and how it was made.
www.space.com
An image of the supermassive black hole at the center of the Milky Way, a behemoth dubbed Sagittarius A*, revealed by the Event Horizon Telescope on May 12, 2022.
On May 12, 2022, scientists unveiled the first-ever image of Sagittarius A*, the supermassive black hole at the center of our Milky Way galaxy.
The historic image of Sagittarius A* (or Sgr A* for short) came courtesy of the Event Horizon Telescope, a planet-wide array of observatories best known for capturing the event horizon of a black hole in Messier 87 (M87) in 2019. You can see the image above.
The image was taken in submillimeter radio waves, revealing there is indeed a black hole embedded in the heart of the Milky Way, eating on any hydrogen gas available. The image was also a massive technological breakthrough after years of attempting to capture Sgr A*, which is much smaller than M87.
X-ray, infrared and infrared images of Sagittarius A*.
(Image credit: X-ray (Chandra), Radio (EHT), & IR (Hubble) )