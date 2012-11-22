SAFIR-3 space launch vehicle



TEHRAN, 2012, March 05 -- Information by Mehdi Farahi, Director of the Aerospace Industry Organization:

Safir-2A is the first version of Safir-2 with the name of Simorgh. Length of it is 26 m, diameter of it is around 2.5 m and weight of it is around 86 tons. Thrust of is around 143 tons. It can put 100 kg satellites into 500 km altitude orbits.

The next our step is Safir-3A and Safir-3B that can put 1,000 kg satellites into 1,000 km altitude orbits (Safir-3A). If could add micro thrusters (Saman-1) and some side equipments (SRBs) to it, it can put payloads into 36,000 km altitude orbits.