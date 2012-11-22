What's new

SAFIR-3 space launch vehicle

SOHEIL

SOHEIL

ELITE MEMBER
Dec 9, 2011
15,665
-6
35,565
Country
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Location
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
war&peace said:
Nice...CAD models... it should have taken not more than 20 minutes to generate them. What about some real pics?
Click to expand...
This 3d models based on official announcements !

First stage (length/diameter) : ~20m/~3.5m

Solid fuel (TVC technology)

SRBs in Safir-3B
 
SOHEIL

SOHEIL

ELITE MEMBER
Dec 9, 2011
15,665
-6
35,565
Country
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Location
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
AmirPatriot said:
I'd like to see the official announcements that claim this.
Click to expand...
استاد رشته هوافضا با بیان اینکه بسیاری از مشخصات این پروژه محرمانه بوده و قابل بیان نیست، گفت: فقط برای اینکه اهل فن بدانند این پروژه چه ارزش، سختی و تکنولوژی بالایی دارد، در مرحله اول ما از یک موتور استفاده می‌کردیم که قطری در حدود 3.5 متر و طول 20 متر داشت و کارشناسان این حوزه می‌دانند کار بر روی این موتور با سوخت جامد چقدر سخت است..
امی تصریح کرد: سردار مقدم برای اولین بار توانست «کنترل بردار رانش» (TVC (Thrust Vector control را در ایران تست کند.

http://www.tabnak.ir/fa/news/449067/جزئیاتی-از-آخرین-پروژه-شهید-طهرانی-مقدم
 
VEVAK

VEVAK

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 24, 2013
2,228
1
3,078
AmirPatriot said:
I'd like to see the official announcements that claim this.
Click to expand...
True or not all Iranian SLV's should be designed with side solid fuel boosters! It would be harder for the west to claim that they are designed for carrying nukes when they clearly have no other function other than to deliver a sat!
 
SOHEIL

SOHEIL

ELITE MEMBER
Dec 9, 2011
15,665
-6
35,565
Country
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Location
Iran, Islamic Republic Of

TEHRAN, 2012, March 05 -- Information by Mehdi Farahi, Director of the Aerospace Industry Organization:
Safir-2A is the first version of Safir-2 with the name of Simorgh. Length of it is 26 m, diameter of it is around 2.5 m and weight of it is around 86 tons. Thrust of is around 143 tons. It can put 100 kg satellites into 500 km altitude orbits.
The next our step is Safir-3A and Safir-3B that can put 1,000 kg satellites into 1,000 km altitude orbits (Safir-3A). If could add micro thrusters (Saman-1) and some side equipments (SRBs) to it, it can put payloads into 36,000 km altitude orbits.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
SOHEIL Simorgh ( Safir-2 ) > Space Launch Vehicle Air Warfare 3
SOHEIL SH-3 ( Safir Space Launch Vehicle ) Engine Iranian Defence Forum 0
Austin Powers Russia supplied T-90A and T-72B3 tanks and Iran supplied Safir jeeps give anti Julani coalition edge Middle East & Africa 1
SOHEIL Safir-3 >>> first information released Iranian Defence Forum 2
P Iran's safir jeep capability show, unbelievable. Iranian Defence Forum 22
Windjammer Star Safire and Brite Star Systems in PAF. Pakistan Air Force 24
F-22Raptor Featured US Space Command Hints at New Capabilities to Counter China, Russia China & Far East 0
Vanguard One India’s space agency will fly a half-humanoid robot to prepare for its first human spaceflight missi World Affairs 1
F-22Raptor NASA’s Mars helicopter completes critical checkup during journey through space Americas 0
Feng Leng 'End of the Rainbow': Shanghai Pride shuts down amid shrinking space for China's LGBTQ community China & Far East 16

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top