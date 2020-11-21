Saffron Terror and Hindutva Ideology

Novus ordu seclorum said: Republican and Democratic parties do not have militant wings to suppress, threaten, bully, and lynch people. It would be outlawed instantly as unconstitutional. Click to expand...

Novus ordu seclorum said: In America the constitution isn't just a piece of paper. It is extremely important for a fair system of individual rights, checks and balance in the government, and the separation of powers, all of which constitute the backbone of a democratic system.

Novus ordu seclorum said: It is way better than a one party dictatorship.

Novus ordu seclorum said: The Nazi party acquired power through democracy, yet nobody considers Nazi Germany democratic, though the Nazi party had 90% popularity at the beginning of its dictatorship.

But the Democrats and the Republicans have the FBI, the CIA, other organs and CNN etc to internally suppress, intimidate and sabotage any progressive movement. I am sure that's what happened with the Occupy Wall Street movement from 2011. About externally, the American invasions-oriented military, that is propped up by the biggest military-industrial complex in the world, is used for immoral and anti-human things as much by the Democrats as by the Republics. So the aforesaid groupings are in effect the militant wings of the government.Against progressive Muslim-majority countries the American military and intelligence are nothing but medieval Crusader formations so the American citizen is expected to participate in such wars.Can you tell me which items in the American constitution are about the rights to housing, food, healthcare, electricity, education etc ?If North Korea is a one-party dictatorship then America is a two-party dictatorship and India and Pakistan are multi-party dictatorships. Do you want to do hair-splitting ?Yes indeed. So those not voting for the Nazi party were discriminated against just because they were the minority. Was this democracy ?