What's new

Saffron Bandit 2020

Hodor

Hodor

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
May 31, 2016
1,465
13
4,127
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
The Pakistan Air Force is conducting this year's Saffron Bandit exercise last phase at Masroor Air Base, Karachi.

The exercise is conducted after every few years since 1994 with the main objective of excelling in the air combat capabilities in any future conflicts.

All fighter units from the air force as well as Air Defense and support units are participating in the exercise.

A CCS Skybolt seen on Finals at Masroor few days ago.
Credits : Uzair Aslam (Facebook)

FB_IMG_1601198404858.jpg


Thread created for sharing more media relating to the exercise

IMG-20200326-WA0009.jpg
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Windjammer Smoking the Saffron Bandit Pakistan Air Force 6
ghazi52 Air Chief flies a mission in concluding phase of exercise Saffron Bandit Pakistan Air Force 18
Windjammer Pictorial History of Saffron Bandits becoming Toast Air Warfare 11
air marshal PAF Exercise Saffron Bandit 2012-13 Pakistan Air Force 198
Darth Vader Pakistan Air Force initiates Exercise 'Saffron Bandit 2012-13' Pakistan Air Force 32
air marshal PAFs Exercise Saffron Bandit 2009-10 Concludes Pakistan Air Force 23
J PAF 'Saffron Bandit' Question Pakistan Air Force 10
Arsalan 'Saffron Bandit' PAF hold annual war exercises! Pakistan Air Force 67
Areesh Saffro on Saffron: Major Gaurav Arya is Fighting Ex Indian Army Generals and Officers on Twitter Indian Defence Forum 89
A Why Fruit And Vegetable Sellers Are Installing Saffron Flags At Shops And Carts Central & South Asia 0

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top