Saffron Bandit 2020

The Pakistan Air Force is conducting this year's Saffron Bandit exercise last phase at Masroor Air Base, Karachi.The exercise is conducted after every few years since 1994 with the main objective of excelling in the air combat capabilities in any future conflicts.All fighter units from the air force as well as Air Defense and support units are participating in the exercise.A CCS Skybolt seen on Finals at Masroor few days ago.Credits : Uzair Aslam (Facebook)Thread created for sharing more media relating to the exercise