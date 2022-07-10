Safety advice during flood season

Heavy rains

Storm surges

Overflows of water systems like dams and sewers

They can either progress slowly or fast. Either way, you gotta gear up for them.

Sewage

Chemical waste

Bacteria

Infectious diseases

Please note: I have attached a Family Disaster Plan template in PDF in this post for you to download and use. This document is my own work so if you do share it please do attribute it to me, thank you.

It should include:

Steps for safeguarding your home

A checklist of survival supplies to prepare

Places to evacuate to

What to do if your family gets separated (e.g., where to meet, who to contact)

Clear out your lawn. Take out any lawn furniture and remove debris and dead leaves.

Place whatever you can at the highest level of your home.

Stash important documents, family heirlooms, and other valuables in waterproof containers.

Add backflow valves to toilets, drains, and sewer connections. These valves keep floodwater and nasty sewage from backing up into your drains. [These are available in Pakistan]

Invest in a backup generator to keep your appliances working when the power is out.

Secure furniture, geezers, and other items that aren’t anchored to anything.

Make a grab bag (one for each member of your family)

Communication

Food & Water

Medical & Hygiene

Tools

Shelter & Good to have.

Communication:

Plan: Keep a copy of your plan in your grab bag and make sure that if you are making mini grab bags for your family members, these bags have a copy of the plan. Make sure everyone in your family know the plan.

Map: Keep a map of your local area, nowadays google maps can print highly detailed street maps of Pakistani cities which can be laminated and placed in your bag.

Photographs: Keep photographs of yourself and your family members and place their names on the back of the photographs. (You can show these to emergency workers and others in the area if you get separated).

Insulation tape: This is a cheap bit of kit that comes in many colours and can be used to mark rendezvous points. Assign a colour to each family member for example blue for yourself and red for your wife, and green for your child. Always plan to have 3 or more rendezvous points if you become separated, if one of you arrive at that location first and have to move on due to an emergency or other untoward situation stick a strip of your colour coded insulation tape on the door/wall/ tree/ prominent place to say you were here and have moved on to location 2.

Food, Water & Welfare:

Medical & Hygiene

1x Tweezers

1x Scissors (preferably blunt tip)

6x safety pins

2x sterile eye pads

1x Crepe Bandage 5cm x 4.5cm

2x packets of sterile gauze swabs 5 x 5cm

1x Fabric tape or Micropore tape 1.25cm x 5m

10x Alcohol prep swabs

2x Disposable latex gloves

1x Pack of assorted plasters

1x Pack of analgesic plasters

1x Forehead thermometer / digital thermometer

toothbrush

toothpaste

anti bacterial soap (Dettol/Safeguard)

insect repellent

hand sanitizer

paper towels

tissue paper

wash cloth

antiseptic liquid = Dettol

some Vaseline

a small amount of bleach in a secure container

disposable gloves

surgical masks (10 minimum per person)

safety goggles (personal needs may vary from person to person and from gender to gender)

Tools

Shelter

Good to have (optional goodies)

Know What to Do if Evacuation Is Necessary

Turn off your water, gas, and electricity.

Unplug all your appliances.

Lock your doors and close your windows.

Fill your bug out vehicle’s gas tank and stash extra fuel.

Grab your bug out bag (stash it near the front door so you won’t upend your home looking for it).

Establish a Family Communication Plan ​

An out-of-area [city] contact who will serve as your family’s point person

A list of important contact information (ex. friends, relatives, emergency services) that each family member should have

Recent pictures of your household to use as references when asking other people if they’ve seen them

What to Do During a Flood ​

If You’re Staying at Home ​

Your furniture and other belongings should be at the higher levels of your home by now. If you haven’t, then move them BUT make your safety the priority.

Shut off your utilities if you’re told to do so.

If water breaks in, don’t swim through it. Make a beeline for your home’s highest floor. In a worst-case scenario, you might have to clamber up to your roof.

If You’re in Your Car ​

Don’t drive through floodwater. A tiny car can be swept by 12 inches of water, while two feet of water is enough to propel a larger car away.

Run to higher ground if the water level rises and you can’t move or restart your car.

But if the water is moving fast, don’t get out unless water enters and rises in the vehicle. Climb and stay on the roof.

Avoid bridges if they’re over quick-moving water. Rapidly rising water can make a bridge collapse.

Self rescue in flat or moving water if needed

If you are wading or walking in water – you should use a stick or something similar to check the road ahead of you.

If a manhole cover from a road or a ditch is in front of you, underwater, you could fall and get caught underwater or whisked away.

If a manhole cover from a road or a ditch is in front of you, underwater, you could fall and get caught underwater or whisked away. Cover your mouth and nose during entry

Protect your head and keep face out of the water

If slow moving water, assume the HELP position “heat escaping lessening position” position)

Helping others during a flood

A person should never actually go in the water to rescue a person in trouble.

REACH,

THROW

ROW

BUT DON'T GO RULE

Basic Sandbagging Operations

A properly built sandbag dike can prevent or reduce flood damage.

Bags must be filled and placed properly to give the best protection.

Any available material can be used to fill sandbags, but sand is easiest to handle.

Silt and clay will form a good dike but are more difficult to work with.

Different size bags are available, but bags are easier to handle if weight is limited to less than 35 pounds.

This is particularly important when teenagers or older persons will be handling the bags.

Select the location for the dike taking advantage of natural land features that keep the dike as short and low as possible. Avoid any obstructions which would weaken the dike.

Do not build the dike against a building wall. Leave about 8 feet to manoeuvre between the dike and buildings.

If the dike is to be more than about 3 feet high, remove a strip of turf “surface with grass growing on it” to provide better anchorage for the dike.

Overlap the sandbags as shown in this image, placing the first layer of bags lengthwise of the dike and lapping the bags so the filled portion of one bag lies on the unfilled portion of the next.

The base of the dike should be three times as wide as the dike is high, as shown in this image.

The second layer of bags should be perpendicular to the first layer, then alternate direction of the bags to the top of the dike.

The finished dike can be sealed with a sheet of plastic to improve water tightness. Spread a layer of dirt or sand 1 inch deep and about 1 foot wide along the bottom of the dike on the waterside.

Lay polyethylene plastic sheeting so the bottom extends 1 foot beyond the bottom edge of the dike over the loose dirt. The upper edge should extend over the top of the dike.

The sheeting should be about 6 mils thick.

What to Do After a Flood ​

Don’t go back home till the authorities say it’s alright (if you evacuated).

When you’re home, check for issues like mould, gas leaks, and loose fixtures.

Inspect sewer systems and septic tanks for leaks.

Take out carpets that got soaked during the flood.

Wear protective gear when you’re cleaning up the debris. This includes gloves, boots, and a face mask.

Get rid of food that came into contact with floodwater, even canned goods.

Let your kids, pregnant family members, and anyone with bad immune systems step inside the house only AFTER the cleaning is done.

Continue to avoid driving in flooded areas. Stay far away from standing water.