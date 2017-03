The K-2 and K-3 nuclear reactors of Pakistan that are being built with the help of China. The China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC), is helping with this project and its design is based on Hualong One, which is CNNC’s third generation nuclear reactor design.The cost of this project has been estimated to $10 billion by World Nuclear Association.Yesterday, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), approved Pakistan’s application for safeguards of the power plant,read more: Why is Nawaz government hinting at curtailing nuclear power production program. Foreign Office said in a statement, “Pakistan has the rare distinction of keeping all its civilian nuclear facilities under IAEA Safeguards, signifying its commitment to global objectives of non-proliferation.” They also mentioned that these plants will help overcome the growing need of power and energy in Pakistan.The K-2 and K-3 nuclear reactors of Pakistan that are being built with the help of China. The China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC), is helping with this project and its design is based on Hualong One, which is CNNC’s third generation nuclear reactor design.The cost of this project has been estimated to $10 billion by World Nuclear Association.Yesterday, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), approved Pakistan’s application for safeguards of the power plant,read more: Why is Nawaz government hinting at curtailing nuclear power production program. Foreign Office said in a statement, “Pakistan has the rare distinction of keeping all its civilian nuclear facilities under IAEA Safeguards, signifying its commitment to global objectives of non-proliferation.” They also mentioned that these plants will help overcome the growing need of power and energy in Pakistan.