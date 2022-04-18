What's new

Safeen Feeders signs with Saif Powertec for Bangladesh bulk cargoes

B

Black_cats

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 31, 2010
7,982
-5
12,194

Safeen Feeders signs with Saif Powertec for Bangladesh bulk cargoes​

Photo: AD Ports Group
The UAE's Port of Fujairah will serve as the origin of dry bulk cargoes to Bangladesh (Credit AD Ports).jpg

Abu Dhabi, UAE-based Safeen Feeders has inked an agreement with Bangladesh’s Saif Powertec for the delivery of bulk cargoes from Fujairah to Chattogram and Mongla.
Peter Shaw-Smith | Apr 18, 2022

The contract will use up to eight 55,000 dwt supramax dry bulk vessels over a 15-year period.

The new bulk shipping offering will also oversee cargo operations to the Indian subcontinent, South-East Asia, and other global destinations, Abu Dhabi’s AD Ports Group, which owns Safeen Feeders, said.

“Leveraging Safeen Feeders’ expertise as a leading maritime service provider, as well as the advanced capabilities of its modernised fleet, Saif is well-positioned to accelerate the trade of dry construction materials between the UAE and Bangladesh, along with other dry cargo goods to key markets across the region and beyond,” Capt. Maktoum Al Houqani, ceo maritime cluster, AD Ports Group, said.

The International Monetary Fund forecasts real GDP growth of 6.5% for Dhaka in 2022. With a population of 168m people, Bangladesh’s economy was booming until the coronavirus pandemic hit, after witnessing real growth of 8.2 percent in 2019, and is now preparing for a new burst of development. Platts said that Bangladesh was the world’s fifth-biggest wheat importer in 2019.

Set up in 2020 in a tie-up with Singapore’s Bengal Tiger Line, Safeen Feeders has launched two main container services. The weekly UAE Indian Sub-Continent Gulf (UIG) service is a “pendulum” service of three 1,700 teu vessels on a 21-day rotation calling at Khalifa Port, Sharjah, Bahrain, Dammam, Umm Qasr, Karachi, Mundra, Kandla, and Nhava Sheva. Its weekly UAE Coast & Oman (UCO) service offers a 1,000 teu vessel calling at Khalifa Port, Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain, Ras Al Khaimah, and Sohar.

In a fact sheet shared with Seatrade Maritime News, Safeen Feeders said that, as of March, its container fleet consisted of nine container ships, eight owned and one chartered in.

“We are pleased to announce the start of our close partnership with AD Ports Group’s Safeen Feeders, which has greatly enhanced our capabilities as Bangladesh’s sole terminal operator to facilitate the movement of dry cargo at the international level,” Tarafder MD Ruhul Amin, md Saif Powertec, said.

According to Safeen Feeders’ own website, in addition to 18 tugs, its fleet also includes seven pilot boats, seven speedboats, one buoy maintenance vessel, one diving supply vessel and two oil spill response boats. Safeen Feeders’ bulk carriers will be offered on a bareboat or time charter basis.

Copyright © 2022. All rights reserved. Seatrade, a trading name of Informa Markets (UK) Limited.

www.seatrade-maritime.com

Safeen Feeders signs with Saif Powertec for Bangladesh bulk cargoes

Abu Dhabi, UAE-based Safeen Feeders has inked an agreement with Bangladesh’s Saif Powertec for the delivery of bulk cargoes from Fujairah to Chattogram and Mongla.
www.seatrade-maritime.com www.seatrade-maritime.com
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

B
Colombo Port crisis knocks on Bangladesh's shipping industry
Replies
0
Views
235
Black_cats
B
Homo Sapiens
Bangladesh: Faster, cheaper export to Europe from February
Replies
12
Views
850
Bilal9
Bilal9
F-6 enthusiast
New direct shipping service with China begins this month
Replies
1
Views
262
bluesky
B
B
Maiden shipment of steel on new Indo-Bangladesh route flagged-off
2
Replies
25
Views
1K
Wergeland
Wergeland
B
India begins test cargo transfer to north eastern states through Jamuna in Bangladesh
Replies
1
Views
361
Bilal9
Bilal9

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom