Saeed Al Mansoori, CEO of Halcon: Qualifying and training 400 citizens in the sector of guided weapons development

Saeed Al Mansoori, CEO of Halcon, a subsidiary of Edge, confirmed that the citizens working in the company make up 40% of the company's workforce, of whom 70% are in the development sector. Al-Mansoori revealed the "400" program, which aims to qualify and train 400 citizen employees, over the next 10 years, to be a main reference and active contributors in the guided weapons development sector.In his interview with Al-Ittihad, he said: What distinguishes this person from other companies is the presence of the female component of the state's citizens at a rate of up to 60% in the development sector, which is considered exceptional, especially in the field of weapons and missiles. He explained that «Halcon» is a regional leader in the comprehensive manufacture of precision-guided munitions, established in 2017, and has extensive in-house capabilities across the production value chain to develop systems that provide the reliability and accuracy that customers need to achieve their operational and tactical goals.He said, "Halcon is part of the missile and weapons group at Edge, and relies on its strong internal research and development capabilities to ensure that its systems are tested and delivered, in accordance with leading military standards, to ensure safety, performance and compatibility. It also has the ability to develop systems that belong to a national company in the UAE." This achieves building self-technology and special systems that are not approved by other parties.He added, "Halcon is concerned with developing the guided weapon system, and at the same time it is establishing a scientific and technical base to accommodate university graduates in the country who are engineers in particular to build national expertise in this field."He pointed out that Halcon is working to help regional customers in manufacturing solutions and solve complex production challenges with some capabilities that are the only of their kind in the country and the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, as its solutions allow the production of high-precision and high-quality parts, and its comprehensive manufacturing solutions meet the most demanding manufacturing Ingredients are important and complex to defense and other functions of vital importance.Regarding Halcon's most prominent products, Al Mansoori pointed out that Halcon produces two types of glide and precisely guided free-fall systems kits. Air-ground kits apply the dynamic air control mechanism in the tail to control the missile and direct it across the path in all directions. Range and low cost, designed for the purpose of guided delivery of regular aerial bombs, the system directs bombs to preprogrammed target coordinates, and a semi-active laser finder system can optionally be installed to enhance accuracy.And he continued: As for the Desert Sting system, it is one of the unpaid and precisely directed free-fall systems kits, and it is intended for dropping ammunition from high altitudes, and the system is directed through the inertial measurement unit and the global navigation satellite system to the pre-programmed target coordinates. These systems provide modulation flexibility thanks to multiple valve options, including impact, high burst and approach range.As for the manufacturing capabilities, Al Mansoori pointed out that Halcon is able to produce all mechanical parts for missiles, in addition to electronic systems, integrated systems (electromechanical) laser technology, and a surface treatment system against rust and cracking. Halcon has the only coating facility in the UAE for electrostatic deposition (CED), providing comprehensive manufacturing capabilities, from compact parts to parts up to half a meter in length, and has experience in manufacturing electrical and mechanical components. It also provides advisory services in testing missile armament systems for the UAE Armed Forces and managing technical projects, in addition to scientific, research and development consultations on radar systems. Al-Mansouri said: Research and development is a major pillar in the company, and it is currently based on external capabilities of different nationalities, but the percentage of citizens constitutes 45% of the total researchers, and we have certainty that during the next ten years we will have citizens who are able to fully design the guided weapon system. “Halcon starts its manufacturing process by conducting detailed research on its customers' requirements and conducts an in-depth report on market trends to ensure that it offers the best and tailored product for the end user,” he added.He continued: We take advantage of research and development to further improve our products and develop innovations that enhance our position in the industry. As the pace of development continues to accelerate, research and development works as an essential part of our processes to develop, design and enhance our products and processes. The company also follows the digitization system, which allows access to the company's business and production and manufacturing processes periodically and quickly, which contributes to faster decision-making.Al Mansoori said: The company has been in financial stability for ten years, and it is a great honor to provide the best precision-guided munitions, with the support of the wise leadership of our country, and years of experience in the field of advanced technology and high-risk guided weapons industry, which strengthens our position as a regional leader in this industry. . He pointed out that the company deals with the UAE Armed Forces, and that the next step after that is to direct attention to some friendly and ally countries to export products to them by integrating a marketing step capable of imposing a true and competitive image for Halkon in most countries of the world, through military exhibitions. . Al-Mansouri referred to Halcon's expansion plans that aim to increase production through the manufacture of new weapons, and the manufacture and development of systems that are imported from abroad into the country. It is expected that during the next five years, Halcon will acquire 8 new products, which will have a role in expanding the industrial capacity.