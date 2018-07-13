Sadly , even Nawaz Sharif mother involved in money laundering

Separate names with a comma.
Discussion in 'Pakistani Siasat' started by HAIDER, Jul 13, 2018 at 9:06 AM.
problem is there consciousness is clean
some how Pakistanis dont think commission is bad or a crime
when i was doing Hiuse job as doctor, everyone from top to bottom was taking comssion from medraps and never thought it was bad, when i stepped out, chacha was taking bribes from patient families, the cleaner was, the chokedar was, the CT scan guy was..
when i went to supreme court i paid 10 peoples different types of "chai pani"..the list is very long and inexhustabile..none of these peoples have any ounce of guilt..so why do we expect NS will have, afterall he hasnt stolen money from us, its purely comission and gifts
During ANP era , one of the contractor gave 4 hajj ticket per demand as bribe to one of CM Hoti agent. Imagine Hajj on bribe money .... Seems they will bribe Izrael for heaven after they die .
When leader is corrupt every one under is corrupt
مے کلا ہی کافی آں
مے کلا ہی کافی آں
کیوں نکالا مجھے- کیوں نکالا
Its other way around. Your leader is corrupt because corruption is norm in Pakistan. Reason is 3rd world country institutions who themselves don't have any concept of accountability.
First we need army to follow and end corruption in their ranks. Then NAB need to end corruption in their ranks and go after every corrupt and not just particular party individuals. FBR needs to be cleaned up to increase taxes for development etc
Unfortunatly PTI have not written anything about army corruption in their manifesto.
disgusting family
it looks nobody is clean in this part of the world .
Because the whole sharif family is not sharif
Sara tabbar chor ha..
Don't give an excuse of being corrupt. If lets suppose Army is so corrupt, it doesn't mean politicians should be corrupt as well infact politicians are directly answerable to the public and should be scrutinize more. And why corruption is norm in Pakistan ? its job of the Govt first to eradicate this mess and raise the standards high as it will directly impact the other institutions as well.