/ Register

  • Friday, July 13, 2018

Sadly , even Nawaz Sharif mother involved in money laundering

Discussion in 'Pakistani Siasat' started by HAIDER, Jul 13, 2018 at 9:06 AM.

  1. Jul 13, 2018 at 9:06 AM #1
    HAIDER

    HAIDER ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    15,346
    Joined:
    May 21, 2006
    Ratings:
    +13 / 12,718 / -1
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United States
     
  2. Jul 13, 2018 at 9:10 AM #2
    ziaulislam

    ziaulislam SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    6,967
    Joined:
    Apr 22, 2010
    Ratings:
    +9 / 4,011 / -2
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United States
    problem is there consciousness is clean
    some how Pakistanis dont think commission is bad or a crime

    when i was doing Hiuse job as doctor, everyone from top to bottom was taking comssion from medraps and never thought it was bad, when i stepped out, chacha was taking bribes from patient families, the cleaner was, the chokedar was, the CT scan guy was..
    when i went to supreme court i paid 10 peoples different types of "chai pani"..the list is very long and inexhustabile..none of these peoples have any ounce of guilt..so why do we expect NS will have, afterall he hasnt stolen money from us, its purely comission and gifts
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 4
  3. Jul 13, 2018 at 9:17 AM #3
    HAIDER

    HAIDER ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    15,346
    Joined:
    May 21, 2006
    Ratings:
    +13 / 12,718 / -1
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United States
    During ANP era , one of the contractor gave 4 hajj ticket per demand as bribe to one of CM Hoti agent. Imagine Hajj on bribe money .... Seems they will bribe Izrael for heaven after they die .
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 5
  4. Jul 13, 2018 at 9:19 AM #4
    Ghareeb_Da_Baal

    Ghareeb_Da_Baal SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    3,473
    Joined:
    Dec 1, 2008
    Ratings:
    +5 / 2,576 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United States
    #maaji
     
  5. Jul 13, 2018 at 9:20 AM #5
    Norwegian

    Norwegian SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    7,966
    Joined:
    Aug 19, 2014
    Ratings:
    +19 / 12,572 / -9
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Norway
    When leader is corrupt every one under is corrupt
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  6. Jul 13, 2018 at 9:25 AM #6
    AHMED85

    AHMED85 FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    1,646
    Joined:
    Aug 25, 2009
    Ratings:
    +0 / 579 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    مے کلا ہی کافی آں
    مے کلا ہی کافی آں
    ہا ہا ہا

    کیوں نکالا مجھے- کیوں نکالا

     
  7. Jul 13, 2018 at 9:27 AM #7
    Kabira

    Kabira ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    10,530
    Joined:
    Jul 12, 2014
    Ratings:
    +11 / 8,156 / -23
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    Its other way around. Your leader is corrupt because corruption is norm in Pakistan. Reason is 3rd world country institutions who themselves don't have any concept of accountability.

    First we need army to follow and end corruption in their ranks. Then NAB need to end corruption in their ranks and go after every corrupt and not just particular party individuals. FBR needs to be cleaned up to increase taxes for development etc

    Unfortunatly PTI have not written anything about army corruption in their manifesto.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  8. Jul 13, 2018 at 9:38 AM #8
    Starlord

    Starlord SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    7,029
    Joined:
    Sep 25, 2016
    Ratings:
    +2 / 7,666 / -1
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    disgusting family
     
  9. Jul 13, 2018 at 9:56 AM #9
    inder

    inder FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    116
    Joined:
    Tuesday
    Ratings:
    +0 / 22 / -1
    Country:
    India
    Location:
    United States
    it looks nobody is clean in this part of the world .
     
  10. Jul 13, 2018 at 10:09 AM #10
    SecularNationalist

    SecularNationalist SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    2,006
    Joined:
    Feb 21, 2015
    Ratings:
    +3 / 2,438 / -11
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    Because the whole sharif family is not sharif
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  11. Jul 13, 2018 at 10:22 AM #11
    war&peace

    war&peace ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    18,255
    Joined:
    Aug 12, 2015
    Ratings:
    +9 / 30,506 / -11
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Sweden
    Sara tabbar chor ha..
     
  12. Jul 13, 2018 at 10:24 AM #12
    Salza

    Salza SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    2,535
    Joined:
    Dec 20, 2014
    Ratings:
    +0 / 2,672 / -1
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    Don't give an excuse of being corrupt. If lets suppose Army is so corrupt, it doesn't mean politicians should be corrupt as well infact politicians are directly answerable to the public and should be scrutinize more. And why corruption is norm in Pakistan ? its job of the Govt first to eradicate this mess and raise the standards high as it will directly impact the other institutions as well.
     
Currently Active Users Viewing This Thread: 1 (Users: 0, Guests: 1)