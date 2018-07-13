Sadly , even Nawaz Sharif mother involved in money laundering

problem is there consciousness is clean

some how Pakistanis dont think commission is bad or a crime



when i was doing Hiuse job as doctor, everyone from top to bottom was taking comssion from medraps and never thought it was bad, when i stepped out, chacha was taking bribes from patient families, the cleaner was, the chokedar was, the CT scan guy was..

when i went to supreme court i paid 10 peoples different types of "chai pani"..the list is very long and inexhustabile..none of these peoples have any ounce of guilt..so why do we expect NS will have, afterall he hasnt stolen money from us, its purely comission and gifts

