Sadiq Khan switches on London’s first Ramadan lights in Piccadilly Circus​

Sadiq Khan switches on London’s first Ramadan lights in Piccadilly CircusMayor turns on display made up of 30,000 sustainable lights on eve of Muslim month of fasting
Sadiq Khan has switched on the London’s first ever celebratory Ramadan lights, in Piccadilly Circus.
It is the first time a European city has seen such a grand display for the festival, with the installation featuring 30,000 sustainable lights.
The iconic West End street will be lit up for the month of Ramadan, which is observed by Muslims, including the mayor of London himself.
Followers of the Islamic faith will this year fast in daylight hours from 22 March to 21 April.
The initiative was led by non-profit organisation Ramadan Lights UK, which rallied to set up the display through public donations. The organisation’s founder, Aisha Desai, said: “As a child, a trip into central London to see the festive lights was an annual treat.
“My sister and I would lie in the back of the car looking at the lights through the sunroof. It was magical.
“As a proud Muslim, I wanted to bring some of that magic to my community … And three years ago, that journey began with Ramadan Lights.
“And our generous donors have helped us go from strength to strength.”
The lights read Happy Ramadan, with glittering moons and stars to match, while the curated concept depicts the phases of the moon throughout the month of Ramadan.
