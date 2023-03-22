What's new

Sadiq Khan switches on London’s first Ramadan lights in Piccadilly Circus

M

mangochutney

FULL MEMBER
May 31, 2022
605
0
1,000
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
The first Ramadan lights at Piccadilly Circus
Show captionLondon

Sadiq Khan switches on London’s first Ramadan lights in Piccadilly Circus​

Mayor turns on display made up of 30,000 sustainable lights on eve of Muslim month of fasting

Sadiq Khan has switched on the London’s first ever celebratory Ramadan lights, in Piccadilly Circus.
It is the first time a European city has seen such a grand display for the festival, with the installation featuring 30,000 sustainable lights.

The iconic West End street will be lit up for the month of Ramadan, which is observed by Muslims, including the mayor of London himself.
Followers of the Islamic faith will this year fast in daylight hours from 22 March to 21 April.
The initiative was led by non-profit organisation Ramadan Lights UK, which rallied to set up the display through public donations. The organisation’s founder, Aisha Desai, said: “As a child, a trip into central London to see the festive lights was an annual treat.
“My sister and I would lie in the back of the car looking at the lights through the sunroof. It was magical.
Sadiq Khan switches on the first ever Ramadan lights installation at Piccadilly Circus
Sadiq Khan at Ramadan lights installation at Piccadilly Circus on the eve of the first day of Ramadan on 21 March. Photograph: Anna Gordon/Reuters
“As a proud Muslim, I wanted to bring some of that magic to my community … And three years ago, that journey began with Ramadan Lights.
“And our generous donors have helped us go from strength to strength.”

The lights read Happy Ramadan, with glittering moons and stars to match, while the curated concept depicts the phases of the moon throughout the month of Ramadan.

www.theguardian.com

Sadiq Khan switches on London’s first Ramadan lights in Piccadilly Circus

Mayor turns on display made up of 30,000 sustainable lights on eve of Muslim month of fasting
www.theguardian.com www.theguardian.com
 
Englishman

Englishman

FULL MEMBER
Jun 7, 2016
698
-4
1,375
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Before anyone has a breakdown over the Islamic takeover of Europe

My town...with a large Muslim / Asian community....has had Christmas, deepvali, and Ramadan lights up for as far as I can remember.

It's quite common in the UK especially in the northern cities with more ethnic populations...
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
London’s Mayor Sadiq recieves Sitara-i-Pakistan
Replies
4
Views
466
DANGER-ZONE
DANGER-ZONE
muhammadhafeezmalik
Didn't declare Imran Khan 'absolutely' Sadiq and Amin: Saqib Nisar
2 3 4 5 6 7
Replies
102
Views
2K
HAIDER
HAIDER
LeGenD
Ramadan 2022: First Ever Taraweeh In Times Square, NY [Video]
Replies
3
Views
449
RAMPAGE
RAMPAGE
beijingwalker
First phase of China-built light rail project inaugurated in Nigeria
Replies
2
Views
403
uhuru
U
HAIDER
PM Shehbaz in London to ‘consult Nawaz on army chief appointment’
2
Replies
17
Views
703
SaadH
S

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom