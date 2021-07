Sadequain - Remarkable Messenger of Pakistani Art

......................................................................The book “Lines and Drawings by Sadequain” is a first comprehensive collection of more than 300 drawings. It is a result of more than four years of research and discovery of Sadequain’s drawings from America, Europe, India, Japan, Middle East, Pakistan and Singapore.“Treasures of Time” is a 250 page book that showcases the extraordinary body of murals, paintings, and metal-over-wood collages housed at Sadequain Gallery at the State Bank of Pakistan Museum.Both the books have been authored by Salman Ahmad PhD, Founder of the Sadequain Foundation.The US-based Sadequain Foundation (SF) and gallery-6 are commemorating the 28th death anniversary of the legendary painter Sadequain today (Friday 20) with a major event including the launching of two new books on the artist by Salman Ahmad (the founder of SF), who has specially flown in from California for the occasion; and a unique exhibition ‘Sadequain Aur Mein,’ in which 16 artists have paid their tribute to the master in their own vocabulary. Sadequain passed away in February 1987.One of the books to be launched is titled ‘Lines and Drawings by SADEQUAIN.’ This is the the first comprehensive collection of more than 300 drawings by the artist. It is a result of more than four years of research and discovery of Sadequain’s drawings spread from America, Europe, India, Japan, Middle East, Pakistan, and Singapore.In technical terms, the drawings in this book display the unity of disciplines of drawing, calligraphy, as well as the traditions of Urdu and Persian poetry which Sadequain shared to his core. Most importantly, the drawings show how Sadequain’s lines, whether complex or simple, performed magically with the complexity of a well-orchestrated symphony; they represent poetry of color, harmony of rhythm, and the power of a tempest.The other book ‘Treasures of Time,’ showcases the extraordinary body of murals, paintings, and metal-over-wood collages housed at Sadequain Gallery at the State Bank of Pakistan Museum in Karachi. This 250-page book is titled after the venerable mural ‘Treasures of Time.’ In the mural, Sadequain paid tribute to 44 eminent personalities in the history of mankind starting from the glorious days of the Greek civilization, followed by the European renaissance, then followed by the golden age of Arabs, and at the other end are shown 20th century luminaries, completing a visual narration of intellectual history.Discussing the theme of the exhibition the curator of gallery6 Dr. Arjumand Faisel stated, “I have had the privilege of spending a lot of time with Sadequain. One day, in the early 70s, he presented me with text written on paper, and said, ‘use this for your Valima reception, just fill in the time, date and place of the event’. In 1982, I used this text for the mentioned occasion, but designed the card myself. This collaborative work for my Valima card was incidentally done by Sadequain and me. I thought other artists can work similarly by using Sadequain’s imagery or verses, and interpreting those in their own vocabulary, hence floated this theme among leading artists. The outcome is outstanding.”The Valima card is one of the exhibits, while Aasim Akhtar has used an audio recording of Sadequain and converted it into an interesting interview of the master, by him. Abdul Jabbar Gul has presented a sculpture in admiration of the energy and dedication of Sadequain that the artist had for producing any artwork. Wahab Jaffer has sent photograph of Sadequain’s visit to his first exhibition with its brochure and a letter from Sadequain addressed to him. This indicates the close relationship between the two artists. Wahab Jaffer has also contributed a painting of Laila Shehzada from his collection for the show, in which Laila has painted Sadequain in her unique style. It will be an unexpected item for the visitors.The other 11 artists have made paintings and drawings related to the theme. Abid Hasan, Aqeel Solangi and Ali Azmat have used imagery from Sadequain’s paintings and mixed it with their own style to produce artwork that is engaging and appealing.Farrukh Shahab has replaced himself in place of Sadequain in an alluring way in the famous crow series paintings, showing crows sitting on the head of the artist. The artwork has been made meticulously in soothing tones. Mughees Riaz has also drawn inspiration from the crows of Sadequain, but in a very stunning way in which he shows a man bowing down in total submission with two crows watching this obedience in bewilderment.RM Naeem’s painting ‘Tracing the History’ is the most dominating exhibit. This 39×55 inches artwork of acrylic on canvas shows the artist’s intellectual thinking and high quality of command over the paint and brush work. Sadaf Naeem has taken Sadequain’s cactus as a reference for her painting. Mehr Afroze’s painting also shows cactus with other symbols and geometric patterns giving the soothing spiritual sentiment, which is now becoming the hallmark of her work.Imran Hunzai has made a drawing on his own poetry, as was often done by Sadequain. Munawar Ali Syed has submitted a drawing and stated that Sedequain’s lines always fascinated him and these became his inspirations. He is making drawings that are based on negation and repetition of lines, creating interesting images. Masood A. Khan has used grout as the medium for his striking artwork that depicts Sadequain making a painting. 