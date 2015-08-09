What's new

Sadequain - Remarkable Messenger of Pakistani Art

Sadequain - Remarkable Messenger of Pakistani Art

Sadequain traveled all over the world long before it became fashionable and accessible to his generation. His paintings were widely displayed on all continents and received praise from public and connoisseurs alike and commanded generous press coverage..............

  • 1930, Born in Amroha, UP, India.
  • 1948, Graduated from Agra University in Art History. Migrated to Pakistan.
  • 1954-60, Held numerous one-man exhibitions at Quetta Residency, and in Karachi at Prime Minister H. S. Suhrawardy’s residence, Frare Hall, executed murals in Jinnah Central Hospital, Karachi Airport, Services Club, and Mangla Dam Committee Room.
  • 1960, Awarded "Tamgha-e-Imtiaz" and First Prize in the All Pakistan National Exhibition of Paintings. Visited France at the invitation of the French Committee of International Association of Plastic Arts and awarded Laureate Biennale de Paris by the International Jury of Critics.
  • 1961, Executed several murals, including “Treasures of Times” in the Headquarters of the State Bank of Pakistan, Karachi.
  • 1962, Awarded president’s medal for "Pride of Performance." Exhibition at "Musee Maision du Culture". Le Havre, France. One-man Exhibition at Galerie Lambert, Paris and permanent exhibition at Galerie Mona Lisa, Paris.
  • 1963, Visited USA, UK, and France. Exhibition at Henry Gallery, Washington. Exhibition at the Commonwealth Institute Galleries, London. Exhibition at the N.V.C. Gallery, London. Exhibition in the 5th Salon of the "Young and Great Artists" at the Museum of Modern Art, Paris.
  • 1964, Exhibition at Galerie Presboug, Paris. Selected to do color
  • lithographs for a special publication of the novel by Albert Camus, L’ Etranger, published by the Automobile Club of France.
  • 1965, Several exhibitions in France including at Nouran Havre, Palais de la Mediterrinean, Chateau-Musee Annecy, Musee Casino Dieppe, Casino de Charbonnieres, and Musee Macon. Also exhibition of Paintings at the Arts Council Gallery, Karachi and at Alhamra, Lahore.Executed the mural "War and Peace" at Karachi.
  • 1966, Retrospective Exhibition of 300 paintings at the Banking Hall of the State Bank Headquarters, Karachi. Exhibition on Lloyd Triestino's ship "Victoria" while crossing the Red Sea, the Mediterranean Sea and the Adriatic Sea.Executed a mural in Lusanne, Switzerland entitled "Pakistan" in the Pakistan Pavilion in the Swiss Fair. Later on that mural was exhibited in New York and Tokyo and now it is permanently installed in Toronto, Canada. Executed a mural "Flight" in the PIA, Office at Paris.
  • 1967, Executed the mural entitled"Saga of Labor" at Mangla Dam Power House. Executed a Mural "The Light of the Book" in the Punjab Public Library.
  • 1968, Executed the mural "Quest for knowledge" for the library of the University of Punjab. Executed murals for the Auditorium of the Punjab University entitled “The Confrontation” and “The Triumph.” Exhibition of Murals and Paintings at "Al Hamra.” Held series of exposition of paintings at the PIA Auditorium titled "Barbed Wire," "Reflection Series," and Exposition of 25 paintings, illustration on the verses of Mirza Ghalib. Also exposition of the Calligraphies of Verses of the Holy Quran executed during the month of Ramzan.
  • 1969, More paintings based on the poetry of Ghalib to celebrate the death centenary of Ghalib. Exposition of paintings based on the poetry of Ghalib and Calligraphies of the concerned verses at the Arts Council Buildings, Karachi. Composed some 1500 Rubbaiyyat. Painted about 100 paintings on the themes of Rubaiyyat. First Edition of the "Rubaiyyat-e-Sedequain-e-Naqash" appeared.
  • Exposition of Paintings and Poetry with Calligraphy at the Arts Council Building, Karachi. Started Calligraphy of "Sura-e-Rahman:" Concentrated on calligraphy resulting in an Exposition of Calligraphic works during the month of Ramzan 1390 A.H. at the Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi. After floods in East Pakistan painted a large mural on the theme of man's struggle against the hostile forces of nature. That mural was donated to the Naval Head-quarters, Queen's Road, Karachi, and it was housed there. Later shifted to Istanbul Turkey.
  • 1970, Exposition of the Calligraphic works at the Library of Headquarters of the State Bank of Pakistan during the International Islamic Conference. Executed some large drawings, paintings and calligraphies based on the poetry of Faiz Ahmed Faiz to celebrate the 60th Birthday of Faiz Ahmad Faiz.
  • Made some 200 pen and ink drawings for the illustrated edition of Rubaiyyat-e-Sadequain-e-Naqash" and wrote the preface of the "Bayaz-e-Sadequaini".
  • Exposition of the paintings based on Ghalib's poetry side by side. Executed "Sura-e-Yasin" 260 ft. on wooden panels for the Islamic Gallery and donated it to the Lahore Museum. Exhibition of Calligraphic works at the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi, while being admitted in the Jinnah Hospital.
  • Executed the ceiling at the Lahore Museum's central gallery. Finished the ceiling on 3rd August 1973, and gave it away as a gift to the wheat colored beauties of Lahore.
  • Exposition of the Calligraphic works at the Liaquat Memorial Hall, Rawalpindi.
  • 1974, Worked on Calligraphic Paintings. Preparations of the "Air Mail Edition" made for the Middle East Traveling Exhibitions.
One man shows at the following cities of Middle East:
  • Municipal Library Hall, Dubai (U.A.E.)
  • Main Hall, Hilton Hotel, Abu Dhabi (U.A.E.)
  • Markazul Funoon, Jeddah (Saudi Arabia)
  • Ardul Muarad, Museum of Cairo, (Egypt)
  • National Museum of Damascus, Damascus, (Syria)
  • Hall of Jardon Intercontinental, Amman (Jordon)
  • National Art Gallery of Kuwait, (Kuwait).
  • Museum of Modern art, Baghdad (Iraq)
  • 1975, Wrote quatrains and made line drawings only. Painted two large murals for the Sports Complex, Islamabad. Converted Montgomery Hall into his painting workshops. The theme was the struggle for emancipation,fighting for freedom of the nations of Asia and Africa Their fight against imperialism.
  • 1976, Calligraphed 99 "Isma-e-Husna" on squarish pieces of Chip Board. Now permanently in the Islamic gallery Lahore museum as a gift to the city.
  • 1977, Did some two hundred line drawings and composed Rubaiyat (quatrains). Paintings based on lqbal's poetry. A series of films "Mojiza-e-Fun" was made by the Lahore T.V. Exhibition of Calligraphy in Punjab Arts Council. Exhibition of paintings based on the poetry of lqbal in the Lahore Museum.
  • 1978, Books of poetry along with illustrations. The whole year was devoted to calligraphy. An exhibition of Arches followed during the month of Ramazan of 1399 AH in Lahore museum. Now they are permanently fixed in the Islamic Gallery of Lahore museum as a donation by the artist.
  • 1979, More Calligraphies. National bank of Pakistan calligraphic mural some smaller murals for the said Bank and during the same period, made nine more calligraphic murals for the Lahore museum as a permanent feature of the Islamic gallery as a gift. Some fine compiled books of quatrain with illustrations. Published personal letters to the Elder brother Kaz-e-man exactly as they were written from Europe and America during the sixties.
  • Spectacular permanent manifestation of the works of Calligraphy in the Lahore museum's Islamic Gallery. More murals were added into the Architectural setting of the Gallery. Went to Abu Dhabi, on a special invitation of the ministry of Water and Electricity to do a calligraphic mural in the lobby of the prestigious power station at Urn-ul-Naar. Awarded "Sitara-e-lmtiaz".
  • In Bahrain, International Islamic Exhibition on the turn of the century of Hijra: Pakistan was represented with only Sadequain's Calligraphies. The Pakistan section was visited by His Highness the Amir of Bahrain together with Mr. Yasir Arafat. The Pakistan section was awarded the first prize. Left the Trophy to be kept in the Pakistan Embassy, Bahrain. Invitations from Istanbul and London for exhibitions.
  • 1980, Hijra Celebrations in Karachi by holding first an Exposition of Calligraphy.
  • 1981, Inauguration of Galerie Sadequain in Islamabad. Arrived at New Delhi after 33 years. Visited Amroha. Exposition of Calligraphies, International Trade Fair, New Delhi. Exposition of Paintings and Drawings sponsored by Indian Council for Cultural Relations at State Lalit Kala Academy, Rabindra Bhawan, New Delhi.
  • 1982, Exhibition of Calligraphies and Drawings at Kennedy Hall, Aligarh Muslim University, Aligarh.
  • Executed the Calligraphy of the University motto for Moulana Azad Library, A.M.U. Aligarh.
  • Executed a Metallic Mural for the exterior of the Department of Geography, A.M.U. Aligarh.
  • Exhibition of Paintings & Calligraphies, Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi.
  • Exhibition of calligraphies & Drawings at Urdu Ghar, Hyderabad, Deccan, along with a small mural for the Urdu Ghar.
  • Mural of Earth Sciences in National Geophysical Research Institute, Hyderabad, Deccan, Unveiling Ceremony.
  • Visited Varanasi. Executed a mural Quest for Reality for Banaras Hindu University.
  • Unveiling of the mural by Raja Sahab of Banaras at Bharat Kala Bhawan. B.H.U. Varanasi, India.
  • Exhibition of Calligraphies & Drawings, State Lalit Kala Academy, Lucknow, India.
  • Exhibition of Calligraphies at Ghalib Academy New Delhi in Ramazan Tradition.
  • Awarded: International Gold Mercury Award.
  • Executed a Five Story Circular Calligraphy based on Asma-e-Husna for the Indian Institute of Islamic Studies, New Delhi.
  • 1983, Composed some 1000 rubaiyyats.
  • 1984, Started writing biography.
  • 1985, Illustrated verses of Faiz Ahmed Faiz on the death of poet. Exhibition of calligraphies at Kuala Lampur. Calligraphed 99 Isma-e-Husna on marble panels and gifted to NIPA Karachi.
  • 1986, Exhibition of calligraphies at Bagh-e-Jinnah. Gifted 40 Marble penal of Sura-e-Rahman to the citizens of Karachi. Studio of Frere Hall. Started painting ceiling of the Frere hall (40' X 70')
  • Painted calligraphic mural for Faisal Masjid, Islamabad.
  • January 1987, Fell ill and admitted to hospital.
  • February 10, 1987, Expired. Buried at Sakhi Hasan Grave Yard Karachi.
Syed Sadequain Ahmed Naqvi, one of his nephews was my fathers high school era friend. He used to tell us that when Sadequain Died, he left behind loads of artwork that was quickly snatched by his immediate family members even before the funeral, and then sold off for millions of rupees during 1990s.
 
The book “Lines and Drawings by Sadequain” is a first comprehensive collection of more than 300 drawings. It is a result of more than four years of research and discovery of Sadequain’s drawings from America, Europe, India, Japan, Middle East, Pakistan and Singapore.
“Treasures of Time” is a 250 page book that showcases the extraordinary body of murals, paintings, and metal-over-wood collages housed at Sadequain Gallery at the State Bank of Pakistan Museum.
Both the books have been authored by Salman Ahmad PhD, Founder of the Sadequain Foundation.



The US-based Sadequain Foundation (SF) and gallery-6 are commemorating the 28th death anniversary of the legendary painter Sadequain today (Friday 20) with a major event including the launching of two new books on the artist by Salman Ahmad (the founder of SF), who has specially flown in from California for the occasion; and a unique exhibition ‘Sadequain Aur Mein,’ in which 16 artists have paid their tribute to the master in their own vocabulary. Sadequain passed away in February 1987.

One of the books to be launched is titled ‘Lines and Drawings by SADEQUAIN.’ This is the the first comprehensive collection of more than 300 drawings by the artist. It is a result of more than four years of research and discovery of Sadequain’s drawings spread from America, Europe, India, Japan, Middle East, Pakistan, and Singapore.

In technical terms, the drawings in this book display the unity of disciplines of drawing, calligraphy, as well as the traditions of Urdu and Persian poetry which Sadequain shared to his core. Most importantly, the drawings show how Sadequain’s lines, whether complex or simple, performed magically with the complexity of a well-orchestrated symphony; they represent poetry of color, harmony of rhythm, and the power of a tempest.

The other book ‘Treasures of Time,’ showcases the extraordinary body of murals, paintings, and metal-over-wood collages housed at Sadequain Gallery at the State Bank of Pakistan Museum in Karachi. This 250-page book is titled after the venerable mural ‘Treasures of Time.’ In the mural, Sadequain paid tribute to 44 eminent personalities in the history of mankind starting from the glorious days of the Greek civilization, followed by the European renaissance, then followed by the golden age of Arabs, and at the other end are shown 20th century luminaries, completing a visual narration of intellectual history.

Discussing the theme of the exhibition the curator of gallery6 Dr. Arjumand Faisel stated, “I have had the privilege of spending a lot of time with Sadequain. One day, in the early 70s, he presented me with text written on paper, and said, ‘use this for your Valima reception, just fill in the time, date and place of the event’. In 1982, I used this text for the mentioned occasion, but designed the card myself. This collaborative work for my Valima card was incidentally done by Sadequain and me. I thought other artists can work similarly by using Sadequain’s imagery or verses, and interpreting those in their own vocabulary, hence floated this theme among leading artists. The outcome is outstanding.”

The Valima card is one of the exhibits, while Aasim Akhtar has used an audio recording of Sadequain and converted it into an interesting interview of the master, by him. Abdul Jabbar Gul has presented a sculpture in admiration of the energy and dedication of Sadequain that the artist had for producing any artwork. Wahab Jaffer has sent photograph of Sadequain’s visit to his first exhibition with its brochure and a letter from Sadequain addressed to him. This indicates the close relationship between the two artists. Wahab Jaffer has also contributed a painting of Laila Shehzada from his collection for the show, in which Laila has painted Sadequain in her unique style. It will be an unexpected item for the visitors.

The other 11 artists have made paintings and drawings related to the theme. Abid Hasan, Aqeel Solangi and Ali Azmat have used imagery from Sadequain’s paintings and mixed it with their own style to produce artwork that is engaging and appealing.

Farrukh Shahab has replaced himself in place of Sadequain in an alluring way in the famous crow series paintings, showing crows sitting on the head of the artist. The artwork has been made meticulously in soothing tones. Mughees Riaz has also drawn inspiration from the crows of Sadequain, but in a very stunning way in which he shows a man bowing down in total submission with two crows watching this obedience in bewilderment.

RM Naeem’s painting ‘Tracing the History’ is the most dominating exhibit. This 39×55 inches artwork of acrylic on canvas shows the artist’s intellectual thinking and high quality of command over the paint and brush work. Sadaf Naeem has taken Sadequain’s cactus as a reference for her painting. Mehr Afroze’s painting also shows cactus with other symbols and geometric patterns giving the soothing spiritual sentiment, which is now becoming the hallmark of her work.

Imran Hunzai has made a drawing on his own poetry, as was often done by Sadequain. Munawar Ali Syed has submitted a drawing and stated that Sedequain’s lines always fascinated him and these became his inspirations. He is making drawings that are based on negation and repetition of lines, creating interesting images. Masood A. Khan has used grout as the medium for his striking artwork that depicts Sadequain making a painting. The painting is able to capture the intensity with which Sadequain used to work.

Besides these, the exhibition includes five drawings on paper and thre paintings, oil on canvas, by Sadequain, which were done in the 1970s.
(Source, Thenews.com.pk)



The Sadequain Foundation and Gallery 6 will launch two new books and open a unique exhibition on Friday, to commemorate Sadequain’s 28th death anniversary.

Salman Ahmad, founder of the United States based Sadequain Foundation, has flown in from California for the event. In the exhibition, titled ‘Sadequain aur Mein’ (Sadequain and I), 16 artists have come together to pay tribute to the legendary artist.

The books being launched are titled ‘Lines and Drawings by Sadequain’ and ‘Treasures of Time’. Both have been authored by Salman Ahmed. Lines and Drawings by Sadequain is a collection of over 300 drawings by the artist, collected from across the world.
Sadequain and Calligraphic Modernism




Sadequain

This article examines the career of the immensely productive Sadequain Naqqash (1930-87), Pakistan’s most celebrated artist. A self-trained, larger-than-life figure, Sadequain charted a singular trajectory in enacting a paradoxical subjectivity. He remained close to national aesthetic ideologies that promoted calligraphy under the increasing Islamization of the 1970s and 1980s, yet maintained a persona that simultaneously relayed aspects of transgressive Indo-Persian Sufism into a dialogue with transnational modernism during the 1950s and 1960s in order to create a modernist language characterized here as “calligraphic modernism.”

Between 1955 and 1975, artists from North Africa, the Middle East, and South Asia reworked calligraphic motifs in entirely new ways. Earlier attitudes toward classical calligraphy were not only decisively modified, but genres such as portraiture and still life were also reshaped by a renewed concern with the abstract and expressive possibilities of the Arabic script. Rather than beautifully rendering a religious or poetic verse or endowing it with ornamental form, the script was often imbued with modernist figuration and abstraction to a degree that mitigated against a straightforward literal or narrative meaning. The imbrication of modernist calligraphy with post-cubist art thus represents a broad artistic movement. Sadequain, by referencing Islamicate traditions — in parallel with the efforts of artists from West Asia and North Africa who were also developing a similar language of calligraphic modernism during that era—contributed to the development of transnational modernist Muslim aesthetics during the era of nationalism. Calligraphic modernism formed an increasingly influential modality in Pakistani art during the 1960s and 1970s. The artist Hanif Ramay (1930-2006) had pioneered the exploration of calligraphy with reference to modernism during the 1950s. Iqbal Geoffrey (born 1939) developed an expressionist calligraphic practice in the United Kingdom and the United States during the 1960s that was accompanied by a playful Dadaist performative persona. Anwar Jalal Shemza, who was also a noted Urdu writer, moved to the United Kingdom during the mid-1950s and developed an important body of calligraphic modernist work. Inspired by Paul Klee, calligraphy, and carpet designs—his family had earlier been involved in the carpet business—he worked out the implications of his aesthetic modality over the course of his career, with rigorous and disciplined practice. His Roots series, executed in the mid-1980s at the end of his life, relays the anguish of diaspora in a formally restrained language based on calligraphy and ornamental designs of oriental carpets and textiles.......................................................................



February 10; Death anniversary of Genius & Mystic Syed Sadequain Ahmed Naqvi



Sadequain, Jamiluddin Aali and Ibne Insha at The Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi in 1968


 
