Aoa..

Recently Saw Articles on Quwa on SADEC company,,,, saw its some products range speacially its two EW system

KASIH and EHSAAR system looks very promising.... As our EW aircraft system are look bit old can PAF look for these systems as thry are turkish saudi joint company nanely Aselan tech.. Any possibility for jv or have some eith for PAF in future

Click to expand...