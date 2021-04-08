Sad To See" South Africa Release Players For IPL Amid Pakistan Series : Shahid Afridi

INDIAPOSITIVE
After Pakistan's 2-1 ODI series win over a South Africa, former all-rounder Shahid Afridi took to Twitter to criticise Cricket South Africa (CSA) for releasing several players for the IPL 2021 in the middle of the three-match ODI series against Pakistan. South Africa, playing without several star players -- including Quinton de Kock and Kagiso Rabada, showed great grit and determination but eventually suffered a 28-run loss in the third and the final ODI. Questioning CSA's decision, Afridi said it was "sad to see T20 leagues influencing international cricket".
"Surprising to see @OfficialCSA allowing players to travel for IPL in the middle of a series. It is sad to see T20 leagues influencing international cricket. Some rethinking needs to be done!!" Afridi tweeted.
Afridi also congratulated Pakistan on their "fine series win". He was particularly impressed with opener Fakhar Zaman who scored back-to-back centuries in the last two ODIs and played a key role in Pakistan's win. Afridi also praised the batting of Pakistan skipper Babar Azam, who missed out on his century by just six runs in the third ODI, getting out to Andile Phehlukwayo on the last ball of their innings.
