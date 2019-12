I am still astonished... how can an educated person deny treatment to a patient.. or how can he/ she remove an oxygen mask from patient in ICU?



Yaar humain tou kuttay billi ke bachay ko bhi khhana daalnay ko bola jata tha bachpan main.. these were innocent humans, on top of that they were patients.. not ordinary men with full strength who could run away from the scene.. They most likely had IV apparatus inserted in their veins.. how can someone just pull these needles without mercy?



What have we become? Animals? I have seen videos of animals who try to save lives of other animals, and some times humans too..



How can a doctor sit in his room refusing to treat patients because he is on strike, while patients are desperately waiting for help? I am not a doctor, but if I see someone losing his life, I will definitely do anything in my control.. I have to give life to my Lord..



Is their some problem in the rivers that provide water to Pakistan? Or we are being fed with wild hunting animals instead of cattle that we are adopting the qualities of predators?



And what kind of people sit still and watch their loved ones losing lives in front of their eyes and do nothing? How many lawyers were there? 1000? If our people had the courage, they would have killed these mofos on the spot.. forget police or government.. they are as useless as the previous governments... but are we that much coward that we have no courage to raise our voice or take an action ourselves?



I am extremely disaapointed today.. I thought PTI government will be different, but its not.. It also takes "notice" when the time requires an "action". In Sindh, these waderas are on a rampage and in Punjab, these doctors and lawyers are out of control.. there is no value of life of a common man in Pakistan..



The situation leads me to think, whether I should be coming back to Pakistan ever.. I don't think so.. Do I need my children to suffer in this country at the hands of waderas or lawyers or doctors? No I can't..



I congratulate those who have already taken refuge in a civilized world.. and appreciate those who are in the process....



There are two types of animals living in this country.. (1) Predators and (2) Cattle... without a good political or security forces connection, we are like cattle who can be a pray of a predator anytime.. This is not the place where we should be seeing our kids living their lives..



Sad state of affairs..

Click to expand...