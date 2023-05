Not exactly a surprise…people like his douchebag and another recent “Let’s hangout, because I’m from India” are reasons why south Asian men are detested in the West. Can’t control their lust for white skin…causing most western women to actually be more scared of SA men than the stereotypes of the Black man.



Don’t forget that recent Pakistani student in UK as well, our Pak people are not too far behind in their sexual frustration.



Hopefully this clown is back in India now