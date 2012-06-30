What's new

Sad Poetry in Urdu Mohabbaton Mein Har ek Lamha Very Sad Shayari

You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 0, Members: 0, Guests: 0)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Y Sad Urdu Poetry Sad Poetry Sad Poems And Sad Urdu Poetry(By Jamal Haidri) Political Videos 3
b4umsf Parveen Shakir Poetry | Gham e Aashiqui Tera Shukriya | Sad Poetry General Photos & Multimedia 20
Vanguard One Underwhelming and extremely 'sad' way universe will end World Affairs 5
Shah_Deu What pessimism looks like: Former IAF Vice Chief of Air Staff crying over IAF sad state of affairs Indian Defence Forum 24
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE Emergency procurement tells the sad reality of India’s defence purchases. Rafale’s late too Indian Defence Forum 2
H sad news Ropyal Marriage Hall Chakswari Mirpur | Rescue Operation Ropyal Marriage Hall | Latest 18.0 General Photos & Multimedia 3
waz The Pakistani soldier who lost his entire family when Indian forces took his village (sad story) Social & Current Events 3
khansaheeb Sad images coming from new york COVID-19 Coronavirus 32
K THE ISRAELIS' TEN THOUSANDTH KILL SINCE 2000,SADLY..... Middle East & Africa 26
G A sad letter from Italy Europe & Russia 1

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top