  • Sunday, August 2, 2020

Sad News: Amit Shah (Indian Home Minister) is Covid19 positive

Discussion in 'Central & South Asia' started by Mighty Lion, Aug 2, 2020 at 6:37 PM.

  1. Aug 2, 2020 at 6:37 PM #1
    Mighty Lion

    Mighty Lion FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    1,580
    Joined:
    Oct 3, 2018
    Ratings:
    +0 / 1,067 / -9
    Country:
    India
    Location:
    India
     
  2. Aug 2, 2020 at 6:38 PM #2
    Areesh

    Areesh ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    36,316
    Joined:
    Mar 30, 2010
    Ratings:
    +35 / 70,040 / -33
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    Multiple ID rat is back gentlemen

    Epic fails are coming for all of you
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 2
  3. Aug 2, 2020 at 6:42 PM #3
    masterchief_mirza

    masterchief_mirza SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    6,179
    Joined:
    Apr 29, 2019
    Ratings:
    +13 / 12,867 / -1
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United Kingdom
    Please can @Mighty Lion give me my "epic fail" first? It is more valuable to me than a green tick.
     
  4. Aug 2, 2020 at 6:46 PM #4
    Areesh

    Areesh ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    36,316
    Joined:
    Mar 30, 2010
    Ratings:
    +35 / 70,040 / -33
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    @Mighty Lion is sad right now. No epic fail for now

    Abbu ko corona jo ho gaya hai
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 2
  5. Aug 2, 2020 at 6:48 PM #5
    bahadur

    bahadur FULL MEMBER

    New Recruit

    Messages:
    14
    Joined:
    Monday
    Ratings:
    +0 / 3 / -0
    Country:
    Nepal
    Location:
    India
    good news
    he can not attend shri ram mandir innaugration .
     
    Last edited: Aug 2, 2020 at 7:02 PM
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  6. Aug 2, 2020 at 6:55 PM #6
    Chakar The Great

    Chakar The Great SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    3,690
    Joined:
    Apr 25, 2018
    Ratings:
    +0 / 1,055 / -0
    Country:
    United Kingdom
    Location:
    Ireland
    I hope he gets well soon.
     
  7. Aug 2, 2020 at 6:55 PM #7
    Pakistan Space Agency

    Pakistan Space Agency SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    2,548
    Joined:
    Apr 22, 2019
    Ratings:
    +1 / 3,593 / -20
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United Kingdom
    I pray the scumbag dies a very miserable and a very painful death.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 2
  8. Aug 2, 2020 at 7:00 PM #8
    Clutch

    Clutch ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    10,241
    Joined:
    Aug 3, 2008
    Ratings:
    +6 / 13,584 / -2
    Hopefully he doesn't get reincarnated as the Coronavirus virus itself
    .. that would be ironic.
     
  9. Aug 2, 2020 at 7:01 PM #9
    bahadur

    bahadur FULL MEMBER

    New Recruit

    Messages:
    14
    Joined:
    Monday
    Ratings:
    +0 / 3 / -0
    Country:
    Nepal
    Location:
    India
    how pathetic .
    i hope he gets well soon .
     
  10. Aug 2, 2020 at 7:04 PM #10
    Clutch

    Clutch ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    10,241
    Joined:
    Aug 3, 2008
    Ratings:
    +6 / 13,584 / -2
    I am actually wishing him well... Can't you read?

    Jai hind! JAI Hindutvaism! Jai rape and Lynchings...
     
  11. Aug 2, 2020 at 7:08 PM #11
    Hassan Guy

    Hassan Guy SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    4,702
    Joined:
    Aug 23, 2016
    Ratings:
    +1 / 4,965 / -3
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Canada
    I didn't know he was Modi's successor.
     
