Sad News: Amit Shah (Indian Home Minister) is Covid19 positive

Separate names with a comma.
Discussion in 'Central & South Asia' started by Mighty Lion, Aug 2, 2020 at 6:37 PM.
Multiple ID rat is back gentlemen
Epic fails are coming for all of you
Please can @Mighty Lion give me my "epic fail" first? It is more valuable to me than a green tick.
@Mighty Lion is sad right now. No epic fail for now
Abbu ko corona jo ho gaya hai
New Recruit
good news
he can not attend shri ram mandir innaugration .
I hope he gets well soon.
I pray the scumbag dies a very miserable and a very painful death.
Hopefully he doesn't get reincarnated as the Coronavirus virus itself
.. that would be ironic.
how pathetic .
i hope he gets well soon .
I am actually wishing him well... Can't you read?
Jai hind! JAI Hindutvaism! Jai rape and Lynchings...
I didn't know he was Modi's successor.