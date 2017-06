"Shiv Sena who is part of Central and state govt is playing double role. One side they protest for farmers against BJP govt and on other hand they don't want to withdraw from govt and enjoy power."

"Farmers across country are in distress. If UP can give loan waiver then why same party, who is in power in Maharashtra and MP, can't give loan waiver to their farmers? Why such discrimination?

According to Pilot, BJP govt is responsible for low voter turnout in J&K election. BJP govt has also failed on Pakistan issue. Uri & Pathankot attacked happened after PM visited Pakistan. Citing data of National Crime Records, Pilot said crime against Dalits, women, farmers have increased in last three years. But govt is only speaking about few non-issues to divert the attention from the real topics. He further added that ED, CBI is targeting people who are against BJP.