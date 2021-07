سابق صدر پاکستان ممنون حسین انتقال فرما گئے۔۔۔

The former president was suffering from cancer and had been under treatment at a private hospital in Karachi for the past two weeks, his son Arsalan Mamnoon said.Hussain, a senior Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader, served as the 12th President of Pakistan between September 2013 and September 2018.He had replaced Asif Ali Zardari and was succeeded by Arif Alvi.