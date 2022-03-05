What's new

Sabotage or snag? Taiwan in darkness after mass blackout; Millions of homes without electricity

Sabotage or snag? Taiwan in darkness after mass blackout; Millions of homes without electricity​


Power failures were reported in many parts of Taiwan on Thursday. The outage hit about 5.5 million homes. The presidential office said the mass blackout in Taiwan was due to ‘an incident’ at a power plant. The blackouts occurred from the capital Taipei to central Taichung city and southern Pingtung county. The electricity failures came as President Tsai Ing-Wen was set to meet former US secretary of state Mike Pompeo. The power supply at the president's office was normal but a live stream of Tsai's meeting with Pompeo was cancelled.
 

