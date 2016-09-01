What's new

SAATH members consisting of Marvi sirmed and Pervez hoodboy have faciliated BRA commander at thier meeting.

Jul 27, 2020
In the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, this is the first virtual event organized by (SAATH), a -hosted annually by author and former Pakistan ambassador to the U.S., Husain Haqqani and US-based columnist Dr. Mohammad Taqi In Washington DC.

The prominent participants included politicians Senator Afrasiab Khattak, Farah Ispahani, Mohsin Dawar; activists Gul Bukhari, Gulalai Ismail, Saba Ismail, Waqas Goraya, Annie Zaman; journalists Taha Siddiqui, Marvi Sirmed; and intellectuals like Kamran Shafi, Dr. Saghir Shaikh, and Rasool Mohammad.

The conference kicked of with an intervention by Mohsin Dawar, Pakistani parliamentarian and PTM (Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement) leader. Also involved with PTM and currently based in US Activist Gulalai Ismail.

Just read their bloody tweets they even brought a pro RSS hindutva supporting scum TAG TV owner. They want to give ethnicities freedom from Pakistan. When will these woke liberals be treated on the same level as terrorists?

Normally am all for free speech but individuals like these whose speech causes instability, chaos and ultimately deaths are deplorable at best. These people have sullied liberalism so much so that many Pakistanis today simply associate liberalism with anti-state activities.
 
