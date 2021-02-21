SAATH Forum runs propaganda against Pakistan at FATF

Foxtrot Alpha
The virtual FATF plenary will be held in Paris from February 22 to 25 to consider cases of various countries on the grey list, including Pakistan, and a decision will be made at the conclusion of the meetings.
Outside the HQ of FATF, Indian sponosred SAATH Forum's founding member Taga Siddiqui organized a protest against Pakistan & running a smear campaign.
Purpose of this malicious campaign is to malign Pakistan at FATF & a targeted attempt to influence the decisions of FATF Reps.
a meeting was held at the Bar owned by Taha called 'The dissident Club'.
Media affiliated with Srivastava Group provided the coverage to this campaign
Those who were part of this malicious campaign were the usual suspects - BNM that has links with BLF & PHRC - PTM Council
In photo above individuals from Baloch Voice Foundation can be see. This organization was named by EUDisinfoLab in their report on Indian Propaganda campaigns against Pakistan
