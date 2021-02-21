What's new

SAATH Forum runs propaganda against Pakistan at FATF

The virtual FATF plenary will be held in Paris from February 22 to 25 to consider cases of various countries on the grey list, including Pakistan, and a decision will be made at the conclusion of the meetings.
Outside the HQ of FATF, Indian sponosred SAATH Forum's founding member Taga Siddiqui organized a protest against Pakistan & running a smear campaign.
Purpose of this malicious campaign is to malign Pakistan at FATF & a targeted attempt to influence the decisions of FATF Reps.
1613928630596.png

1613928679321.png

a meeting was held at the Bar owned by Taha called 'The dissident Club'.
1613928765442.png


Media affiliated with Srivastava Group provided the coverage to this campaign
1613928824186.png

Those who were part of this malicious campaign were the usual suspects - BNM that has links with BLF & PHRC - PTM Council

1613928997636.png

1613929009562.png

1613929501328.png

In photo above individuals from Baloch Voice Foundation can be see. This organization was named by EUDisinfoLab in their report on Indian Propaganda campaigns against Pakistan
1613929376540.png

1613929046502.png

1613929099587.png


1613929201936.png
 

I've just counted 13 protestors. Even more people turn up to protest against the Colombian government for their relations with Chile.....................:lol:...................these anti-Pakistani propagandists have hit an all-time low...............................:lol:
 
