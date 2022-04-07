SAARC Conference

Acetic Acid
Biden Administration is threatening every country in south asia on alignment with russia.
There are putting pressure in different ways on every country.
So why don't we put our differencez aside for a while and collectively answer US agression through a SAARC forum meeting.
Or we'll keep on enjoying each other's downfall and their divide and rule policy will continue.
