What's new

SAARC Conference

A

Acetic Acid

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

May 10, 2021
89
0
170
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Biden Administration is threatening every country in south asia on alignment with russia.
There are putting pressure in different ways on every country.

So why don't we put our differencez aside for a while and collectively answer US agression through a SAARC forum meeting.

Or we'll keep on enjoying each other's downfall and their divide and rule policy will continue.
 
UDAYCAMPUS

UDAYCAMPUS

SENIOR MEMBER
May 7, 2011
2,350
-11
1,624
Country
India
Location
India
Acetic Acid said:
Biden Administration is threatening every country in south asia on alignment with russia.
There are putting pressure in different ways on every country.

So why don't we put our differencez aside for a while and collectively answer US agression through a SAARC forum meeting.

Or we'll keep on enjoying each other's downfall and their divide and rule policy will continue.
Click to expand...
The thing is all South Asian countries have their own vested interests to not totally go anti west mode no matter the situation.
In any case when have India and Pakistan ever agreed on tackling an issue of significance together? Nothings gonna change, we are already pretty divided though a SAARC of actual significance would be pretty good for region imho.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

S
China aims to create an alternative regional bloc in South Asia
Replies
1
Views
509
Titanium100
Titanium100
INDIAPOSITIVE
'Support India's continued rise, regional leadership': US Releases Indo-Pacific strategy
2 3 4
Replies
56
Views
2K
El Sidd
El Sidd
INDIAPOSITIVE
PM Narendra Modi is the world’s most popular leader, approval ratings highest among 13 global leaders: Details
2 3 4
Replies
46
Views
1K
GamoAccu
GamoAccu
S
Who’s In and Who’s Out From Biden’s Democracy Summit
Replies
4
Views
365
SuvarnaTeja
S
beijingwalker
Joe Biden says he told Chinese President Xi Jinping it is 'never a good bet to bet against American people'
2 3
Replies
34
Views
1K
Iñigo
I

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom