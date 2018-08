..The SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SAARC CCI) was established in 1993, as the first recognized regional apex Business organization of SAARC, with its constituent units in all member states and its permanent headquarters in Islamabad, Pakistan. Since its very inception, SAARC CCI is based in Islamabad thus; a pressing need was felt for a permanent institutional building for the organization to enhance its role in the promotion of trade and economic cooperation through disseminating information about the content, scope and potential of SAFTA among the business community in the region.In the light of the decision taken by SAARC CCI’s senior management and Executive Committee Members, the permanent building of the organization is being planned to be constructed at Plot No. 26, Mauve Area, G-10/4, IslamabadHierarchy and the designs of the building have been done and will be sooner sent to Capital Development Authority, Islamabad for approval. This is project of worth Pak Rs. 650 million and will be completed in 36 months.