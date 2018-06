Saaf Pani case: NAB summons Shehbaz again



5 HOURS AGO BY STAFF REPORT







LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif failed to appear before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Monday regarding the Saaf Pani Company scam.



During the hearing, Shehbaz Sharif’s representative Amir Afzal appeared before the investigative body and explained the PML-N president’s work engagements.



The NAB adjourned the hearing subsequently and summoned Shehbaz Sharif again on June 25.



Shehbaz has been summoned over illegal appointments in the said company, a NAB source told Geo News earlier.



The source also said that Shehbaz had been directed to bring along all relevant financial records of the company, including the salary records of officers.



According to media reports, NAB Lahore summoned the chief minister on Monday at 2pm and asked him to bring all relevant records of the company, salaries and perks of the officers of the company.



The Punjab CM has been summoned in the capacity of chief executive of the company.



Earlier, NAB had summoned former Punjab finance minister Aisha Ghaus Pasha, Wajeeha Gul, Shehbaz’s son-in-law, Imran Ali Yousuf and several members of the assembly in the said case.



The Punjab government, despite spending over Rs4 billion in the project, has failed to provide the people even a single drop of water.