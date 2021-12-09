Saad Rizvi sees TLP as 'kingmaker' in next general elections

Forget all those past decades of dictators, PMLN, PPP ......... and the dancing tabdeeli ofcourse,



What is the achievement of this tehreek except for protests, public property damage, disruption, sar tan say juda, killing, torturing, spreading extremism, intolerance. What actually are the grounds for them to justify their eligibility to rule or be part of the governance?



Do they realize they won't be able to meet the expectations of their own voters? Muh k fire apni jaga but practical real life is very different.



Or is it destined now that any party that shows strength of numbers in its protests and sit-ins is capable enough to govern 220 million country?