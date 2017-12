Can we please ignore such non-issues? We have humongous challenges staring at us and here we are repeating same tamasha day and night. ISPR needs to be less sensitive about political statements and politicians need to be more prudent while talking about armed forces. If army has any issues, it should follow the rules and let the government/executive know about that through proper channels. We don't need a state within a state. Militaries all over the world might have divergent views on their goverment policies. Why in world we wash our dirty laundry in the public. That non-sense needs to stop now for the sake of nation. We all need to smash our own egos.

