Seems whole of PMLN leadership is fighting from Lahore:



PML-N finalised the list of candidates for National Assembly (NA) constituencies in Lahore.



Sources said that Maryam Nawaz has decided to contest election from NA-125. Dr Yasmin Rashid of PTI will be Maryam Nawaz’s opponent from this seat in the general elections 2018.



Shahbaz Sharif will contest election from NA-134. PTI’s Zaheer Abbad Khokar will be his opponent.



Hamza Shahbaz will face PTI’s candidate Waleed Iqbal in NA-124 constituency.

Click to expand...