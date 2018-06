Saad owns assets worth Rs178.4 million

declared the ownership of a house in DHA worth Rs48,231,020, a property of 16 kanal worth Rs34,680,590 and another 16 kanal property worth Rs34,595,523.

owns a property near the Lohari gate,

nor has he obtained any loan in the name of a spouse or any of his dependents.

business of marketing and consultancy

Rs29,884,768

.

Rs2,557,455

14,303,175

loans

Rs29,500,000

he earned Rs38,978,484 from his business in 2017 while during 2016 his business income was 29,965,081.

two cases that had been lodged against him in Lohari Police station under the anti-terrorism act had been withdrawn by the government.

husband of two wives, Ghazala Saad and Shafaq Hera