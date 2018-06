Gripens are good option but what will they use it against? China is now having good relations with them, ASEAN countries generally are friendly to Philippines. Japanese are major investors.



The KAI T-50 and the Super Tucano light attack aircraft are the right fitment for them, given their immediate threat of terrorism and religious separatism in their Mindao region. Close air support for Philippine special forces who operate against terrorists is the immediate need of the hour.

Click to expand...