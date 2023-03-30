What's new

Saab Signs Ground Combat Framework Agreements with NATO Support and Procurement Agency

The NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA) has placed a call-off order for Carl-Gustaf ammunition with deliveries planned 2023-2025 as well as a call-off order for AT4 with deliveries planned 2023-2024. The AT4 framework agreement will be valid until 2026, whilst the Carl-Gustaf agreement, which includes ammunition, will be valid until 2027.

“We are proud that our combat solutions are making a difference for our customers. These framework agreements will further strengthen our relations with NATO and facilitate the order process for Carl-Gustaf and AT4 for its members,” says Görgen Johansson, head of Saab’s business area Dynamics.

Saab Signs Ground Combat Framework Agreements with NATO Support and Procurement Agency.jpg Read More
 

