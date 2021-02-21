Saab reveals first UAE developed product at IDEX 2021

Saab, a leading defence and security company in the UAE, is revealing its first UAE developed product at IDEX 2021.Saab’s inaugural UAE developed product is a Rugged Camera Module – Infrared, (RCAM-IR) which features an extremely rugged design for harsh and demanding environments. This is the first of many such products to be developed in the UAE and is part of Saab’s objective to support the country and regional manufacturers with advanced and reliable electronic solutions.RCAM-IR is available with a variety of different field of views making it optimal for both Driver Vision Enhancer System (DVE) as well as for Local Situational Awareness Systems (LSAS). The increased situational awareness due to RCAM-IR will be part of a self-protection suite designed to mitigate threats to crews and armoured vehicles.The launch of RCAM-IR is a result of Saab’s partnership with its local partners. In 2018, Saab set up its development and production centre in Abu Dhabi’s Tawazun Industrial Park.