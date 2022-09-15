Saab image
Saab Receives Orders From Sweden For Submarine Upgrades
Saab announced on September 14, 2022 that it has received new orders from FMV (Swedish Defense Materiel Administration) for the upgrade of HSwMS Södermanland.Naval News Staff 14 Sep 2022
Saab press release
Saab has received new orders from FMV regarding submarine upgrades. The orders include a lifetime extension of HSwMS Södermanland, as well as new batteries and battery development. The total order value is SEK 470 million (~$44 million).
The lifetime extension means that the submarine HSwMS Södermanland will receive around 50 modifications, prolonging and enhancing her operability for a further six years. The orders also include an exchange of batteries for the Swedish Navy’s current submarine fleet, as well as a project focusing on battery development, to ensure capabilities both at present and long-term.
“We are proud to be a trusted partner to FMV in securing submarine capabilities for the Swedish Navy. These orders give us the opportunity to continuously plan for the best way forward together with the customer.”
Lars Tossman, Head of Business Area Kockums.
