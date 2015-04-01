Saab receives order for radar system components for the U.S. Marine Corps Saab has received a 36.7 million USD order for the U. (…)

PRESS RELEASE23 September 2020Saab has received a 36.7 million USD order for the U.S. Marine Corps’ AN/TPS-80 Ground/Air Task Oriented Radar G/ATOR. Saab received the order from Northrop Grumman Systems Corporation, the prime contractor for G/ATOR.The order includes components and subsystems in support of the Full Rate Production phase. Saab’s deliveries relating to this contract will take place between 2020 and 2021 from its facility in Syracuse, New York, USA.The initial full rate production contract, awarded to Saab in 2019, also includes options for additional sets of assemblies and associated spares over a five-year period until 2024. Saab has been a major partner with Northrop Grumman Systems Corporation since the initial G/ATOR system design and development contract award in 2007.“Through Saab’s strong partnership with Northrop Grumman Systems Corporation, we continue to advance the G/ATOR program in support of the U.S. Marine Corps. Each delivery of the G/ATOR system improves the capability and effectiveness of our Armed Forces and represents Saab’s enduring commitment to advancing the safety and security of our US stakeholders,” said Erik Smith, President and CEO of Saab in the U.S.The AN/TPS-80 Ground/Air Task Oriented Radar (G/ATOR) provides the U.S. Marine Corps with capabilities for air surveillance, air defense, and ground weapon locating missions in one single ground-based radar solution.For further information, please contact:Jana Weir MurphySenior Vice President, Corporate Affairs202-279-1586Follow us on twitter: @saab_incSaab serves the global market with world-leading products, services and solutions within military defense and civil security. Saab has operations and employees on all continents around the world. Through innovative, collaborative and pragmatic thinking, Saab develops, adopts and improves new technology to meet customers’ changing needs.