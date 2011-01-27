Saab Delivers Second GlobalEye Saab delivers the second GlobalEye Swing Role Surveillance System to the United Arab Emirates on 30 September 2020.

Saab Delivers Second GlobalEyeSaab delivers the second GlobalEye Swing Role Surveillance System to the United Arab Emirates on 30 September 2020.This follows Saab’s delivery of the first GlobalEye aircraft in April 2020 to the United Arab Emirates, which has ordered three GlobalEye aircraft. The initial contract was signed in late 2015.“Completing the second GlobalEye delivery in five months is a testament to Saab’s in-house expertise as aircraft manufacturer, sensor provider and large system integrator. I am proud to contribute to the United Arab Emirates’ airborne surveillance capability with GlobalEye, which is the most advanced solution of its kind”, says Micael Johansson, President and CEO of Saab.GlobalEye is Saab’s new airborne early warning and control solution. It provides air, maritime and ground surveillance in a single solution. GlobalEye combines Saab’s new Erieye Extended Range Radar and a range of additional advanced sensors with the ultra-long range Global 6000 aircraft from Bombardier.For further information, please contact:Saab Press Centre,+46 (0)734 180 018Follow us on twitter: @saabSaab serves the global market with world-leading products, services and solutions within military defence and civil security. Saab has operations and employees on all continents around the world. Through innovative, collaborative and pragmatic thinking, Saab develops, adopts and improves new technology to meet customers’ changing needs.