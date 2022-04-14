Saab 35 Draken – Sweden Had a Cold War Fighter to Be Reckoned With – As Sweden now ponders joining NATO after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, it is illustrative to examine a Swedish Cold War airplane that was meant to stand up to the Soviets. Sweden was neutral during that era, but its military feared a spill-over effect if the Soviets violated Swedish air space in a menacing manner. Thus, the Saab 35 Draken fighter emerged with an interesting and innovative design.
Saab 35 Draken: The Fighter Built for World War III with Russia
The Saab 35 Draken never faced combat but it likely would have performed well against Russian fighters in a dogfight.
