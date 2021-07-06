SA regulator approves Sinovac jab - real world study shows it is 50.7% effective against Covid-19

The article is 50% right.



It's downplayed Sinovac efficacy while boosting Pfizer's.



The real story is not something like that, but the politic is.





I just want to say that Pfizer is not as effective as politically promoted in the Western media.



It may give a safe feeling for Westerners, but not as good as what they thought.



And Sinovac is not that bad as well.



The delusional safe feeling somehow can be a boomerang.





I think Westerners need to know the truth, keep wearing a mask, and practicing social distancing.