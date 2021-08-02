S400 Air Shield over IndoPak Border And Ladakh

The accent is hillarious i ADMITbut the guy makes very good points1. IAF has only 32 sqds against a need of 39 sqds2. F16/52 and J20 are the biggest threats to deep strikes in india3. IAF has low availability of fighters4. S400 can see and track 600km and engage any where between 100 feet to 40,000 fet upto 400km5, S400 can take out fighters in Pakistan air space as soon as they go airborne IN THEORY mind u6. Its designed to fight against cruise missles drones and fifth generation threatsLIKE I SAID he explained it simply BUT FORGIVE the accentITS REAL FOOD FOR THOUGHTEven the cruise missles will be taken outI have always maintained that the combined additions ofS400 @ $5 or 6 billion36 rafale at $8 billionBarak 8 at $2 billionALL SINCE FEBRUARY 2019 ...........give india quantum leap in options and capabilityI THINK repeating we shot down a mig21 and proved how rubbish IAF is complancey bordring arrogance and ignorance combined ..YOU cant rest in complancyThe worlds militaries move on constantly .................YOU HAVE TO MOVE at their PACE ..... or get left behind