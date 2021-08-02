S400 Air Shield over IndoPak Border And Ladakh

The Maverick
FULL MEMBER
- Jan 4, 2016
- 1,550
- -15
- Country
-
- Location
-
Before somebody shoots me dead ...........WITH THE FIRST OF five REGIMENTS getting ready to be deployed in 4 months time ie November 2021 just found this on the various multi layered sheild
The system is designed to take out every conceivable attack systrem there is ie drones stealth planes cruise missles bombers the lot
Different radars , jammers trackers and variety of range and speed of interceptor missles
India paid $5 billion for 6 regiments
China paid $3 billion for 3 regiments 5 years ago
Last edited: