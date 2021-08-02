What's new

S400 Air Shield over IndoPak Border And Ladakh

1628020760025.png

Before somebody shoots me dead ...........WITH THE FIRST OF five REGIMENTS getting ready to be deployed in 4 months time ie November 2021 just found this on the various multi layered sheild

The system is designed to take out every conceivable attack systrem there is ie drones stealth planes cruise missles bombers the lot

Different radars , jammers trackers and variety of range and speed of interceptor missles

India paid $5 billion for 6 regiments

China paid $3 billion for 3 regiments 5 years ago
 
Sainthood 101

Do we have a system similar to this? (I know S-400 is really advanced but are we thinking along the lines of a decent air defense system)
 
The accent is hillarious i ADMIT

but the guy makes very good points

1. IAF has only 32 sqds against a need of 39 sqds
2. F16/52 and J20 are the biggest threats to deep strikes in india
3. IAF has low availability of fighters
4. S400 can see and track 600km and engage any where between 100 feet to 40,000 fet upto 400km
5, S400 can take out fighters in Pakistan air space as soon as they go airborne IN THEORY mind u
6. Its designed to fight against cruise missles drones and fifth generation threats

LIKE I SAID he explained it simply BUT FORGIVE the accent

ITS REAL FOOD FOR THOUGHT

Even the cruise missles will be taken out
I have always maintained that the combined additions of

S400 @ $5 or 6 billion
36 rafale at $8 billion
Barak 8 at $2 billion

ALL SINCE FEBRUARY 2019 ...........give india quantum leap in options and capability

I THINK repeating we shot down a mig21 and proved how rubbish IAF is complancey bordring arrogance and ignorance combined ..

YOU cant rest in complancy

The worlds militaries move on constantly .................YOU HAVE TO MOVE at their PACE ..... or get left behind
 
Pappa Alpha

The accent is hillarious i ADMIT

but the guy makes very good points

1. IAF has only 32 sqds against a need of 39 sqds
2. F16/52 and J20 are the biggest threats to deep strikes in india
3. IAF has low availability of fighters
4. S400 can see and track 600km and engage any where between 100 feet to 40,000 fet upto 400km
5, S400 can take out fighters in Pakistan air space as soon as they go airborne IN THEORY mind u
6. Its designed to fight against cruise missles drones and fifth generation threats

LIKE I SAID he explained it simply BUT FORGIVE the accent

ITS REAL FOOD FOR THOUGHT

Even the cruise missles will be taken out
I have always maintained that the combined additions of

S400 @ $5 or 6 billion
36 rafale at $8 billion
Barak 8 at $2 billion

ALL SINCE FEBRUARY 2019 ...........give india quantum leap in options and capability

I THINK repeating we shot down a mig21 and proved how rubbish IAF is complancey bordring arrogance and ignorance combined ..

YOU cant rest in complancy

The worlds militaries move on constantly .................YOU HAVE TO MOVE at their PACE ..... or get left behind
Seems like IAF is the one that is 'catching up' by purchasing advanced systems. Hindutwa and their flawed logics.

For the record, PAF is anything but ignorant as proven by their record.

Anyways China also has S-400 so just stop with this chest thumping crap.
 
Before somebody shoots me dead ...........WITH THE FIRST OF five REGIMENTS getting ready to be deployed in 4 months time ie November 2021 just found this on the various multi layered sheild

The system is designed to take out every conceivable attack systrem there is ie drones stealth planes cruise missles bombers the lot

Different radars , jammers trackers and variety of range and speed of interceptor missles

India paid $5 billion for 6 regiments

China paid $3 billion for 3 regiments 5 years ago
You guys could've purchased 50 F35's instead
 
